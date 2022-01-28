Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Dec 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, R15, MT15, FZ

150-200cc motorcycles registered double-digit YoY and MoM growth, at 13.66% and 24.90%, respectively

A total of 1,17,824 units were sold in December 2021, as compared to 1,03,661 units in December 2020. Sales in November 2021 were at 94,336 units. In top ten, 6 bikes have positive YoY growth. In terms of MoM, only 5 bikes have positive growth.

Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Dec 2021 – Pulsar leads

Bajaj Pulsar leads in December with sales of 34,445 units. YoY growth is 21.99%, as compared to 28,237 units sold in December 2020. Market share is at 29.23%. In MoM terms, Pulsar has registered an impressive gain of 81.69%. Sales in November 2021 were at 18,958 units.

As is evident, Pulsar continues to dominate in 150-200cc segment. It is possible that Bajaj may launch a new flagship, which could be a 500cc Pulsar. Registration of trademark name ‘Twinner’ indicates that the new Pulsar could get a twin cylinder engine.

At number two in the list is TVS Apache with sales of 23,533 units in December. YoY growth is negative at -11.31%, as compared to 26,535 units sold in December 2020. Market share is at 19.97%. MoM growth is also negative at -17.74%. Sales in November 2021 were higher at 28,608 units.

For enthusiasts looking for enhanced performance, TVS had recently launched Apache 165 RP. The new Apache bike is based on 160 4V and comes with new features and more powerful engine. Only 200 units were on offer, which are already sold out.

Yamaha In Top 10

Next is Yamaha FZ with sales of 19,790 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 39.75%, as compared to 14,161 units sold in December 2020. Market share is 16.80%. FZ MoM growth at 159.58% is the highest in the list in percentage terms. Sales in November 2021 were at 7,624 units. Yamaha recently launched updated FZS-Fi models, as part of “The Call of the Blue” initiative. Updates include new colour options and refreshed styling.

At number four in the list is Unicorn 160 with sales of 19,321 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 61.05%, as compared to 11,997 units sold in December 2020. Market share is 16.40%. MoM growth is 24.21%, as compared to 15,555 units sold in November 2021.

Yamaha R15 is fifth with sales of 8,952 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 63.63%, as compared to 5,471 units sold in December 2020. Market share is at 7.60%. MoM growth is 6.67%, as compared to 8,392 units sold in November 2021.

Last year in September, Yamaha had launched new-gen R15 V4 at a starting price of Rs 1.68 lakh. The bike gets a range of cosmetic enhancements along with features such as USD forks in golden finish, revised digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity.

Xpulse 200 registers strong growth

Placed at number 6th in the list, Hero Xpulse 200 has registered 149.02% growth in YoY sales. This is the highest in the list in percentage terms. Sales are up from 1,018 units in December 2020 to 2,535 units in December 2021. Market share is at 2.15%.

Other bikes in top ten are Bajaj Avenger (1,963 units), Hero Xtreme 160R (1,862), Yamaha MT15 (1,756) and KTM 200 (1,535). Among these, only Avenger has positive YoY growth.