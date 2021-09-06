Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Jul 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, R15, MT15, Gixxer

Honda X Blade witnessed the maximum MoM growth of 952.75 percent and while KTM 200 witnessed the highest YoY growth of 115.47 percent

The 150cc-200cc segment of motorcycles has remained one of the most sought-after segments of two-wheelers in India over the years. A total of 1,18,581 bikes from this category were sold across the country in July 2021. This led to an MoM growth of 15.20 percent while the YoY monthly sales declined 8.48 percent.

Apache, Pulsar Dominate Segment

The segment was headed by TVS-branded Apache motorcycle with 27,288 units of the sporty motorcycles dispatched to dealerships across the country last month. In comparison, TVS sold 30,233 units of Apache in June this year and 33,664 units in July last year.

This led to a decline in MoM as well as YoY sales volume by 9.74 percent and 18.94 percent respectively. Apache was closely followed by its rival Pulsar brand of motorcycles from Bajaj Auto.

The Chakan-based manufacturer sold 26,943 units of Pulsar motorcycles last month. This figure stood at 38,769 units during July last year and 28,344 units in June this year. It translated to negative YoY and MoM growths of 30.50 and 4.94 percent.

Japanese Brands Enjoy Success

Honda broke into the list in third place by selling 21,735 units of Unicorn 160 last month. In June this year, the Japanese auto giant dispatched 17,260 units of the sporty commuter whereas in July last year, this figure stood at 20,213 units. This meant an MoM growth of 25.93 percent and a YoY growth of 7.53 percent.

Another Japanese OEM made the list in fourth place by shipping 18,066 units of FZ. This translated to an MoM growth of 63 percent and YoY growth of 20.06 percent. Yamaha continued its positive streak with R15 by selling 7,280 units of the entry-level superbike. The faired sportbike registered MoM and YoY growths of 45 percent and 6 percent respectively.

Yamaha R15 was followed by its naked sibling, MT15, by recording a sales volume of 5,316 units last month as opposed to 3,928 units sold in July last year and 3,628 units in June this year. This has resulted in YoY growth of 35.34 percent and YoY growth of 46.53 percent.

Suzuki sold 2,937 units of Gixxer in July this year against 1,034 units in June and 2,162 units during July last year. This translates to MoM and YoY growth of 184 percent and 35.85 percent.

Others trailing behind

Hero entered the list by selling 2,302 units of Xtreme 160R last month and gaining MoM growth of 126.35 percent. 2,019 units of 200cc motorcycles from KTM were dispatched across India thus witnessing a YoY growth of 115.47 percent and MoM growth of 43.80 percent. Bajaj sold 1,866 units of Avenger 150 Street in July this year. The cruiser registered MoM growth of 8.68 percent and a YoY decline of 38.50 percent.