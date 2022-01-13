Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Nov 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, R15, MT15, KTM

Street naked bikes from Honda like Hornet 2.0 and X-Blade registered single and nil volume respectively

Automotive sales have not shown any noticeable growth in recent months due to multiple adverse factors. It appears it will be some time before OEMs could achieve a pre-Covid sales volume. A total of 94,336 motorcycles from the 150cc-200cc segment were sold across the country in November 2021.

This was a drop of 33,079 units from October this year and a 26 percent MoM decline. In comparison to November last year, a drop of 58,432 units was recorded which resulted in a YoY decline of 38.21 percent. The top spot was taken by Apache brand of sport commuter motorcycles from TVS.

Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Nov 2021

TVS dispatched a total of 28,608 units of Apache bikes between 150cc and 200cc which led to a 31.16 percent YoY decline and a 28.12 percent MoM decline. Apache was followed by its closest rival Pulsar which accumulated a sales volume of 18,958 units in November this year. Like Apache, Pulsar also recorded MoM and YoY drops of 40.57 percent and 54 percent respectively.

The third spot was taken by Unicorn 160 with a registered volume of 15,555 units last month. While the commuter recorded negative YoY growth of 28.30 percent, it achieved an impressive MoM growth of 120 percent. Trailing Unicorn is Yamaha R15 with a total volume of 8,392 units sold in November this year.

Yamaha, Hero MotoCorp Generate decent volumes

During the same month last year, the Japanese bikemaker sold 5,848 units of R15 which has resulted in YoY growth of 43.50 percent. Yamaha was able to sell 10,246 units of the baby sports bike in October this year which meant an MoM decline of 18 percent. It was trailed by its cousin FZ with a recorded monthly volume of 7,624 units last month.

The street naked commuter witnessed YoY and MoM declines of 53 percent and 43 percent respectively. Hero MotoCorp broke into the list with Xtreme 160R which registered a volume of 3,251 units in November this year. The naked streetfighter witnessed a YoY drop of 40.46 percent and an MoM decline of 53 percent.

Yamaha featured third time in the list with MT-15 in the seventh spot. The naked sibling of R15 registered a sales volume of 2,727 units in November. Again, the motorcycle recorded drops in both YoY and MoM figures with 40.82 percent and 54.67 percent. Hero recently updated Xpulse 200 and it immediately bore some fruit with positive MoM growth of 68 percent.

Bajaj, KTM wrap up the list

However, the adventure tourer witnessed a drop in MoM sales by 39.63 percent. Xpluse was followed by a cruiser in the form of Bajaj Avenger Street 150 which registered a volume of 2,055 units. The tenth spot was taken by the 200 series of KTm which comprises Duke 200 and RC 200. A cumulative volume of 1,894 units was dispatched by the Austrian brand last month.