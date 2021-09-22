Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc Aug 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Pulsar, CB350, KTM

Royal Enfield Himalayan recorded the highest YoY growth at 422.64 percent whereas Classic 350 was the overall highest selling motorcycle in this segment

There weren’t many options in the premium 200cc-500cc motorcycle segment in India a few years back but today it is a very happening space with multiple offerings. The segment has always been dominated by Royal Enfield and despite a plethora of new options to consider from other brands, RE still remains unmatched in this category.

A total of 49,263 units of motorcycles from this segment were sold across the country in August 2021. This was only 63 units less than the previous monthly sales volume in July which resulted in marginal degrowth of 0.13 percent. In comparison to August last year, this segment registered a sales volume of 49,326 units with a YoY decline of 19.09 percent.

Royal Enfield Exudes Dominance

The segment was led by Classic 350 which recorded 23,453 units which is an MoM growth of 38.86 percent. During the same period last year, Royal Enfield sold 34,791 units of the modern retro-style motorcycle thus recording a YoY decline of 32.59 percent.

The brand’s latest cruiser offering Meteor 350 recorded a volume of 6,381 units in August this year. During the previous month, this figure stood at 8,777 units translating to an MoM decline of 27 percent.

Bajaj broke into the list with Pulsar 220 by registering a sales volume of 4,161 units in August this year. In July 2021, this figure stood at 3,484 units, therefore, resulting in an MoM decline of 19.43 percent. YoY decline of 25.13 percent was registered.

Other Royal Enfield models like Bullet, Himalayan and Electra occupied the fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively. Out of these three, only Himalayan accounted for growth in both MoM (1.47 percent) and YoY (422.64 percent).

KTM, Honda, Yamaha Lag Behind

The 250 series of KTM recorded a sales volume of 1,444 units last month which accounted for MoM growth of 44.11 percent and YoY growth of 3.81 percent. Honda witnessed a downfall in sales of CB350 by 1,238 units in August this year. The Japanese brand recorded a volume of 1,047 units thus resulting in a MoM decline of 54.18 percent.

Yamaha was able to dispatch 991 units of FZ25 last month across the country translating to a YoY decline of 43 percent and MoM growth of 19.25 percent. The 390 Series of KTM registered a sales volume of 760 units with a YoY decline of 3.18 percent and an MoM growth of 12.43 percent. Avenger 220 Cruise from Bajaj recorded a sales volume of 641 units with an MoM and YoY decline of 4 percent and 24.14 percent.

Bajaj sold 582 units of Dominar 400 and 400 units of its quarter-litre sibling last month. Both tourers witnessed a positive MoM growth of 41.61 percent and 11.39 percent respectively. However, their YoY figures declined by 24.90 percent and 66.59 percent respectively.