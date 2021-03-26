Top 10 Motorcycles (200cc To 500cc) Feb 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Pulsar, Dominar

200-500cc motorcycle segment registered healthy YoY growth of 13.42% in February 2021

A total of 77,931 units were sold in February 2021, as compared to 68,713 units in February last year. MoM sales, however, are down marginally by -0.13%, as compared to 78,036 units sold in January 2021.

Royal Enfield dominates

The top four slots in 200-500cc segment continue to be with Royal Enfield. Combined market share of all Royal Enfield motorcycles in this segment is more than 83 percent.

Classic 350 leads the pack with 36,025 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth is negative at -13.75%, as compared to 41,766 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 46.23%. Classic 350 MoM growth is also negative at -11.86%. Drop in sales is likely due to the upcoming launch of next-gen Classic 350. New Classic 350 will feature a range of updates including new engine and platform and Tripper navigation.

At number two is Bullet 350 with 11,044 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth is 4.30%, as compared to 10,589 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 14.17%. In terms of MoM growth, sales have turned negative at -4.55%.

Meteor 350 is third with 8,624 units sold in February 2021. Market share is at 11.07%. Meteor 350 MoM growth has zoomed 70%, as compared to 5,073 units sold in January 2021.

Electra 350 is at fourth place with 6,477 units sold in February 2021. YoY sales are up 75.29%, as compared to 3,695 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 8.31%. Electra 350 MoM growth is also positive at 19.26%, as compared to 5,431 units sold in January 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar 220 comes fifth with 4,938 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth is negative at -27.56%, as compared to 6,817 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 6.34%. MoM numbers are also down at -21.74%, as compared to 6,310 units sold in January 2021.

CB350 sales consistent

Honda H’ness CB350 deserves a pat on the back for emerging as a viable option in 350cc segment. It’s true that CB350 is nowhere close to toppling its primary rival Classic 350. However, even cornering a small market share and making it in the top ten is itself an achievement.

CB350 sales in February 2021 were 3,268 units, commanding a market share of 4.19%. CB350 sales are expected to grow in future as newer variants are launched and Honda increases its BigWing dealerships.

Other motorcycles in top ten include Himalayan (2,660 units), Avenger 220 (1,003), Dominar 400 (969), and Dominar 250 (748). Husqvarna 250 is at 11th place, registering strong YoY growth of 315.34%. GIXXER 250 YoY numbers also look good, with sales more than doubling in February 2021. Motorcycles with negative YoY growth in February 2021 include KTM 390 (-70.03%), KTM 250 (-47.03%), Apache 310 (-45.83%) and Mahindra Mojo (-80.23%).