Top 10 Motorcycles April 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Platina, Classic 350

Motorcycle sales increased by 17.96 percent YoY with most models on the top 10 list posting positive growth

Motorcycle sales in India increased 17.96 percent YoY in April 2022. Sales which had stood at 5,27,598 units in April 2021 went up to 6,22,351 units in the past month. Even as the Hero Splendor was the best-selling model on this list, it was Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd that found four of its models making their way into the top 10 list.

Top 10 Motorcycles April 2022 – Hero Splendor at No. 1

Topping the list was Hero Splendor with 2,34,085 units sold in April 2022. This was a 20.97 percent YoY growth over 1,93,508 units sold in April 2021. This was a 40,577 unit volume growth. Hero Splendor commands a 37.61 percent share.

To maintain lead, Hero has recently seen a new variant added with Splendor Plus Xtec. It comes in with some first in class features and updated technology with Hero’s Xtec connectivity suite with a fully digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

Honda CB Shine was in a No. 2 spot with 1,05,413 units sold in the past month, up 32.74 from 79,416 units sold in April 2021. It currently holds a 16.94 percent share with a 25,997 unit volume growth. Next in line was the Honda HF Deluxe with 1,00,601 units sold in April 2021, up 41.11 percent from 71,294 units sold in April 2021. Hero HF Deluxe is offered in a price range of Rs. 52,256 – Rs. 63,754 (ex showroom), in 5 variants and 8 colour options.

Lower down at Nos. 4 and 5 were the Bajaj Pulsar and Platina. Pulsar sales dipped 30.86 percent to 46,040 units, down from 66,586 units sold in April 2021. This was a 20,546 unit volume de-growth while the Pulsar commanded a 7.40 percent share in the past month. Platina sales on the other hand, increased 10.85 percent YoY to 39,316 units from 35,467 units sold in April 2021. Volume growth was at 3,849 units with share percentage at 6.32.

Bottom 5 – Classic, FZ, Unicorn

At No. 6 was the Royal Enfield Classic 350 with a 39.82 percent YoY sales growth. There were 32,575 units sold in April 2022, up from 23,298 units sold in April 2021 leading to a 9,277 unit volume growth.

Posting a YoY de-growth in sales was the Hero Glamour at No 7. Sales dipped 11.98 percent in April 2022 to 20,796 units from 23,627 units sold in April 2021. At No 8, Yamaha FZ sales increased 34.23 percent YoY to 16,508 units from 12,298 units sold in April 2021. This was a 4,210 unit volume growth with a 2.65 percent share held in April 2022.

Top 10 Motorcycles Apr-22 Apr-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,34,085 1,93,508 20.97 2. Honda CB Shine 1,05,413 79,416 32.74 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,00,601 71,294 41.11 4. Bajaj Pulsar 46,040 66,586 -30.86 5. Bajaj Platina 39,316 35,467 10.85 6. Royal Enfield Classic 350 32,575 23,298 39.82 7. Hero Glamour 20,796 23,627 -11.98 8. Yamaha FZ 16,508 12,298 34.23 9. Honda Dream 13,844 5,502 151.62 10. Honda Unicorn 13,173 16,602 -20.65 Total 6,22,351 5,27,598 17.96

At nos. 9 and 10 were the Honda Dream and Unicorn. Sales of the Dream increased 151.62 percent to 13,844 units in April 2022, up from 5,502 units sold in April 2021. This was an 8,343 unit volume growth. Unicorn sales on the other hand, dipped 20.65 percent from 16,602 units sold in April 2021 to 13,173 units in the past month relating to a 3,429 unit volume de-growth and a share percentage of 2.12.