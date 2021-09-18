Top 10 Motorcycles August 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Top 10 motorcycle sales dipped 16.31 percent YoY with growth reported only by the Splendor, CB shine and Platina

Top 10 motorcycle sales in August 2021 noted a de-growth of 16.31 percent to 7,13,939 units down from 8,53,078 units sold in August 2020. Leading sales charts was once again the Hero Splendor with a 4.05 percent YoY growth to 2,41,703 units, up from 2,32,301 units sold in August 2020. Commanding a 33.85 percent share in its segment, the Hero Splendor along with the Passion and Maestro have set to undergo a price hike.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will be revising prices across range from 20 September, 2021. This upward revision in prices will affect both its motorcycle and scooter range and is in view to offset impact of increasing commodity prices.

Honda CB Shine, Hero HF Deluxe

At No. 2 was the Honda CB Shine. This commuter bike noted a YoY sales increase of 22.42 percent to 1,29,926 units in August 2021, up from 1,06,133 units sold in August 2020. Currently holding an 18.20 percent share, the CB Shine also saw a MoM sales hike as compared to 1,16,128 units sold in July 2021.

HF Deluxe sales dipped 35.33 percent YoY to 1,14,575 units in August 2021, down from 1,77,168 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Hero MotoCorp recently added a more affordable variant, HF 100 to the HF range priced at Rs 49,800.

Bajaj Motorcycles In Top 10

Next in line were two offerings from Bajaj Auto Limited – Pulsar and Platina, with the former reporting a de-growth of 24.19 percent YoY to 66,107 units. Platina sales however, increased substantially by 40.50 percent to 56,615 units sold in August 2021 over 40,294 units sold in August 2020 with a share of 7.93 percent. Bajaj Auto Limited also had the CT100 at No. 6 with sales dipping 23.76 percent YoY to 26,578 units, down from 34,863 units sold in August 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar is now set to face a new rival from TVS Motor Company with the new Raider 125 cc being recently launched. This new TVS Raider 125 will not only rival the Bajaj Pulsar 125 but will also take on the Honda CB Shine in terms of competition

With the Pulsar brand set to complete 20 years in the market in November, Bajaj Auto is readying a new Pulsar 250 on a brand new platform which will be the biggest Pulsar ever made. Pulsar 250 may share its engine and underpinnings with the Dominar 250.

Top 10 Motorcycles Aug-21 Aug-20 % 1. Hero Splendor 2,41,703 2,32,301 4.05 2. Honda CB Shine 1,29,926 1,06,133 22.42 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,14,575 1,77,168 -35.33 4. Bajaj Pulsar 66,107 87,202 -24.19 5. Bajaj Platina 56,615 40,294 40.50 6. Bajaj CT100 26,578 34,863 -23.76 7. Hero Glamour 23,747 54,315 -56.28 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 23,453 34,791 -32.59 9. TVS Apache 16,423 33,540 -51.03 10. Hero Passion 14,812 52,471 -71.77 Total 7,13,939 8,53,078 -16.31

Lower down the order, Hero Glamour, Royal Enfield Classic 350, TVS Apache and Hero Passion each posted YoY de-growth. While Glamour sales dipped 56.28 percent to 23,747 units in August 2021, Classic 350 saw a 32.59 percent de-growth YoY.

TVS Apache sales on the other hand also fell 51.03 percent YoY to 16,423 units but the maximum de-growth in the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in August 2021 was reported by Hero Passion which dipped 71.77 percent to 14,812 units in August 2021 down from 52,471 units sold in August 2020.