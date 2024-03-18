Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Apache, Unicorn

Top 10 motorcycles collectively sold 7,95,663 units in February 2024, marking a substantial growth of 36.42% compared to the same period last year

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian motorcycle market, February 2024 saw a significant surge in sales, with several key players making impressive strides. The top 10 motorcycles collectively accounted for a substantial portion of total sales, demonstrating their enduring popularity among consumers. After taking a look at the the top 10 two wheelers Feb 2024, let’s now take a look at the top 10 motorcycles:

Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2024 vs Feb 2023 – YoY Comparison

Despite a slight dip in sales compared to the previous year, the Hero Splendor retained its crown as the best-selling motorcycle in February 2024, with 2,77,939 units sold. Making a remarkable leap, the Honda Shine secured the second spot with a staggering 301.09% increase in sales compared to February 2023, selling 1,42,763 units. This huge growth is thanks to the addition of a new entry level Shine 100 to the range.

Holding its ground firmly, the Bajaj Pulsar witnessed a commendable growth of 40.49% year-on-year, selling 1,12,544 units. Another Hero offering, the HF Deluxe, experienced a sales boost of 35.26%, selling 76,138 units in February 2024. Its affordability coupled with robust performance attributes make it a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers.

TVS Raider continues its impressive sales run. It showcased promising performance by selling 42,063 units in Feb 2024 – another month where it registered over 40k sales. Its sleek design and advanced features contributed to a growth of 38.61% compared to the previous year. Raider has replaced Apache as the No 1 selling TVS motorcycle. While the TVS Apache experienced a marginal decline of 0.98% in sales, it still maintained a respectable position by selling 34,593 units.

Hero Passion witnessed a remarkable growth of 574.61%, selling 31,302 units. This spike is due to the launch of an updated version. With a growth rate of 20.04%, Bajaj Platina sold 28,718 units in February 2024. Its emphasis on comfort and efficiency resonates well with urban commuters seeking hassle-free rides. The iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350 maintained its popularity by selling 28,310 units, registering a modest growth of 3.09%. Rounding off the top 10 YoY list is the Honda Unicorn, which witnessed an astonishing growth rate of 1490.22%, selling 21,293 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2024 vs Jan 2024 – MoM Comparison

Comparing Month on Month, the total sales for the top 10 motorcycles stood at 7,95,663 units in February 2024, compared to 7,92,151 units in January 2024, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.44%. Hero Splendor witnessed a notable increase in sales, with 2,77,939 units sold in February compared to 2,55,122 units in January. This marks a growth of 8.94%. Despite a slight decrease in sales, the Honda Shine remained a popular choice among buyers, selling 1,42,763 units in February, compared to 1,45,252 units in January. Bajaj Pulsar sales declined as well MoM. It sold 1,12,544 units in February, down from 1,28,883 units in January, marking a decrease of 12.68%.

Hero HF Deluxe also experienced a slight decrease in sales, with 76,138 units sold in February compared to 78,767 units in January, reflecting a decline of 3.34%. Similarly, the TVS Raider witnessed a marginal decline in sales, selling 42,063 units in February compared to 43,331 units in January, marking a decrease of 2.93%. On the positive side, the TVS Apache recorded an increase in sales, with 34,593 units sold in February compared to 31,222 units in January, marking a growth of 10.80%.

Hero Passion saw a modest increase in sales, with 31,302 units sold in February compared to 30,042 units in January, indicating a growth of 4.19%. Facing a notable decline in sales, Bajaj Platina sold 28,718 units in February, down from 33,013 units in January, marking a decrease of 13.01%. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 experienced a marginal increase in sales, with 28,310 units sold in February compared to 28,013 units in January, representing a growth of 1.06%. Closing the list, the Honda Unicorn witnessed a significant increase in sales, selling 21,293 units in February compared to 18,506 units in January, marking a notable growth of 15.06%.