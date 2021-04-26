Top 10 Motorcycles March 21 – Pulsar 4th, Apache 6th, Classic 350 8th

March 2021 proved to be an encouraging month for bike manufacturers who noted substantial YoY growth particularly where top 10 motorcycle sales were concerned

Top 10 motorcycle sales grew by 66.62 percent in March 21. During the past month, sales of 10 motorcycles in this segment stood at 8,48,488 units, up from 5,09,240 units sold in March 20. Hero MotoCorp commanded the list with four of its motorcycles in the top 10 category – Splendor, HF Deluxe, Glamour and Passion.

Splendor Maintains No 1

Even as the Splendor was the best-selling motorcycle with 94.86 percent growth to 2,80,090 units, up from 1,43,736 units sold in March 20, it was the Glamour, at No.7 that saw the most growth which stood at 154.63 percent.

Sales of the Glamour were at 32,371 units, up from 12,713 units sold in March 20. HF Deluxe was at No.2 with 25.69 percent growth to 1,44,505 units in March 21, a YoY increase as compared to 1,14,969 units sold in March 20.

The fourth model in the Hero MotoCorp lineup in the top 10 list was the Passion at No. 9. Sales of this bike also increased 69.84 percent to 30,464 units in the past month, up from 17,937 units sold in March 20.

Honda CB Shine and Unicorn

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., had the CB Shine commuter bike at No.3 with sales at 1,17,943 units, up 36.14 percent as against 86,633 units sold in March 21. The CB Shine currently commands a 13.90 percent share. Unicorn, another long running and trusted offering in the company lineup, added 23,235 units to sales in the past month, up 60.62 percent over 14,466 units which were sold in March 20.

Bajaj Auto had the Pulsar and Platina brands among the top 10 motorcycles sold in March 21 at No.4 and 5 respectively. While Bajaj Pulsar sales increased 67.14 percent to 85,999 units in the past month, up from 51,454 units sold in March 20, it was the Platina that noted the highest percentage increase. Platina sales surged 224.61 percent or 47,761 units, to 69,025 units in March 21, up from 21,264 units sold in March 20.

TVS Motor and Royal Enfield

TVS Motor Co and Royal Enfield had one offering each on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in March 21. The TVS Apache was at No.6 with 52.37 percent growth to 33,162 units, up from 21,764 units sold in March 20. The company has recently increased prices of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 prices by Rs. 1,295 but not introduced any feature or mechanical updates.

RE Classic 350 at No.8 noted sales of 31,694 units, up 30.41 percent over 24,304 units sold in March 20. New Classic 350 will be launched in the coming months. The updated model will be underpinned by a new J platform, which debuted in the Meteor 350 while the existing 346 cc engine will be replaced by a new 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with OHC setup.