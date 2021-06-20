Top 10 Motorcycles May 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, CB Shine

Top 10 motorcycle sales reported a MoM de-growth of 52.48 percent in May 2021

The current pandemic situation in the country has made both MoM and YoY sales comparisons rather difficult. The sudden announcements of lockdowns, a skewed economy and poor buyer sentiments have caused much upheaval in the entire automobile segment. A YoY assessment is highly biased as May 20 was just 2 months after the pandemic first hit and May 21 saw the pandemic in its second wave.

A MoM sales comparison has also seen that the two wheeler segment has a long way to go before it can see any sort of recovery. Taking only motorcycle sales into account, every model in the top 10 segment has noted de-growth with the exception of the TVS Sport which showed only marginal MoM growth of 0.51 percent. April 21 sales were somewhat better as top 10 motorcycle sales stood at 5,45,143 units, but dipped to 2,59,028 units in May 21.

Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe – 50% share in Top 10

In May 2021, Hero Splendor continued to rule the segment and was the only bike to record sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. Splendor sales stood at 1,00,435 units in May 21, down 48.10 percent over 1,93,508 units sold in April 21. The Hero Splendor enjoys a market share of 38.77 percent.

Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Pulsar posted de-growth to the extent of 40.92 percent and 40.49 percent respectively and sales failed to even cross the 50,000 unit mark. HF Deluxe sales stood at 42,118 units in May 21, down from 71,294 units sold in April 21 while Pulsar sales which had stood at 66,586 units in April 21 dipped to 39,625 units in the past month.

TVS Apache was at No.4 on the list of best-selling motorcycles in May 21. Sales which had stood at 29,458 units in April 21, dipped to 19,885 units in May 21. This was a 32.50 percent de-growth MoM. TVS Motor Co is now set to introduce the new 2021 Apache RR310 in India. The launch of this bike was set for April 21 but has been delayed due to the current pandemic situation.

Top 10 Motorcycles May-21 Apr-21 % Hero Splendor 1,00,435 1,93,508 -48.10 Hero HF Deluxe 42,118 71,294 -40.92 Bajaj Pulsar 39,625 66,586 -40.49 TVS Apache 19,885 29,458 -32.50 Honda CB Shine 14,666 79,416 -81.53 Bajaj Platina 11,164 35,467 -68.52 Royal Enfield Classic 350 9,239 23,298 -60.34 Bajaj CT 100 7,678 15,619 -50.84 Hero Glamour 7,313 23,627 -69.05 TVS Sport 6,905 6,870 0.51 Total 2,59,028 5,45,143 -52.48

Bottom 5

At No. 5, the Honda CB Shine has reported the maximum de-growth among each of the top 10 motorcycles on the list. Sales de-growth was at 81.53 percent from 79,416 units sold in April 21 to 14,666 units in the past month. Bajaj Platina, slotted at No. 6, posed MoM de-growth of 68.52 percent to 11,164 units, down from 35,467 units sold in April 21.

Ahead of the launch of the new gen Classic 350 which will be underpinned by Meteor 350’s platform, sales of its current counterpart have dipped 60.34 percent MoM. Sales of the RE Classic 350 which had stood at 23,298 units in April 21, fell to 9,239 units in the past month.

MoM sales of the Bajaj CT and Hero Glamour also noted de-growth to the extent of 50.84 percent and 69.05 percent. It was only sales of the TVS Sport that saw a marginal increase at 0.51 percent to 6,905 units in May 21, up from 6,870 units sold in April 21.