Top 10 Motorcycles May 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Classic 350, Apache, FZ

Motorcycle sales posted a 178.42 percent YoY growth in May 2022 with the Hero Splendor leading the list

In the earlier report, we saw top 10 two wheelers May 2022 and top 10 scooters May 2022. In this report, we will take a look at the top 10 motorcycles of May 2022. In May 2022, Motorcycle sales increased 178.42 percent to 7,08,173 units in May 2022, up from 2,54,358 units sold in May 2021 leading to a volume growth of 4,53,815 units.

Hero Splendor was at No. 1 with 2,62,249 units sold in May 2022, up 161.11 percent over 1,00,435 units sold in May 2021. This was a volume growth of 1,61,814 units. Hero Splendor commanded a 37.03 percent share in May 2022 top 10 motorcycles list.

Top 10 Motorcycles May 2022

Hero MotoCorp also launched the new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom). It comes in with technologically advanced features and a contemporary design. It also receives some first in class features and updated technology which includes Hero’s Xtec connectivity suite along with a fully digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

At No. 2 was the Hero HF Deluxe with sales of 1,27,330 units in May 2022, up from 42,118 units sold in May 2021. This was a 202.32 percent YoY growth with volume increase of 85,212 units. The HF Deluxe commands a 17.98 percent share. Hero HF Deluxe is priced within a range of Rs. 52,256 – Rs. 63,754 (ex showroom). It is presented in a total of 5 variants and in 8 colour options.

Honda CB Shine sales were at 1,19,765 units in May 2022, up 716.62 percent over 14,666 units sold in May 2021. This was volume growth of 1,05,099 units with share percentage at 16.91.

Bajaj Pulsar, RE Classic 350, Hero Glamour

Bajaj Pulsar at No. 4 on this list saw sales of 69,241 units in May 2022, a YoY growth of 74.74 percent over 39,241 units sold in May 2021. The Pulsar with a 9.78 percent share will soon see a new variant added to the list as the 2022 Bajaj Pulsar 150cc has been spied on test. Each of the next-gen Pulsar motorcycles will be built on the same platform, as is seen on the Pulsar N250 and F250.

RE Classic 350 sales were up at 29,959 units in May 2022, from 9,239 units sold in May 2021 relating to a 20,720 unit volume growth and a percentage increase of 224.27. It was followed by the Hero Glamour at No. 6 with 28,363 units sold last month, up 287.84 percent over 7,313 units sold in May 2021. The Glamour currently holds a 4.01 percent share in the segment.

Top 10 Motorcycles May-22 May-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,62,249 1,00,435 161.11 2. Hero HF Deluxe 1,27,330 42,118 202.32 3. Honda CB Shine 1,19,765 14,666 716.62 4. Bajaj Pulsar 69,241 39,625 74.74 5. Royal Enfield Classic 350 29,959 9,239 224.27 6. Hero Glamour 28,363 7,313 287.84 7. TVS Apache 27,044 19,885 36.00 8. Bajaj Platina 17,336 11,164 55.28 9. Yamaha FZ 15,068 3,008 400.93 10. TVS Sport 11,818 6,905 71.15 Total 7,08,173 2,54,358 178.42

TVS Apache (27,044 units), Bajaj Platina (17,336 units), Yamaha FZ (15,068 units) completed the top 10 list of best-selling motorcycles in India in May 2022. They were followed by the TVS Sport with 11,818 units sold in May 2022, up 71.15 percent over 6,905 units sold in May 2021. This was a volume growth of 4,913 units while the Sport commanded a 1.67 percent share.