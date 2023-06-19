Top 10 Motorcycles May 2023 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Classic, Hunter

Hero Splendor remained the top-selling motorcycle in India, 3,42,536 units sold in May 2023

The top 10 motorcycle sales list accounted for total sales of 8,64,425 units in May 2023, up 29.34 percent from 6,68,336 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 1,96,089 units. It was also a MoM growth when compared to 7,30,702 units sold in April 2023.

The sales chart saw no change in its top order. It continued to be headed by the likes of Hero Splendor and Bajaj Pulsar which together commanded a near 55 percent share on this list.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales May 2023

At No.1 was the Hero Splendor with 3,42,536 units sold in May 2023, up 30.61 percent from 2,62,249 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 80,287 units with the Splendor commanding a 39.63 percent share on this list.

Bajaj Pulsar range was next with sales of 1,28,403 units in May 2023, up 85.44 percent when compared to 69,241 units sold in May 2022. Currently holding a 14.85 percent share, sales of the Pulsar range in April had stood at 1,15,371 units relating to a MoM growth.

Sales of HF Deluxe dipped 14.32 percent YoY to 1,09,100 units in May 2023, down from 1,27,330 units sold in May 2022. Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of Honda CB Shine with 1,03,699 units sold in the past month, from 1,19,765 units sold in May 2022.

Bajaj Platina saw outstanding demand in May 2023 with sales increasing to 41,154 units from 17,336 units sold in May 2022 relating to a 143.16 percent growth. This was a volume growth of 24,818 units with the Platina commanding a 4.88 percent share on this list.

TVS Apache, Raider, RE Classic 350, Hunter

TVS Apache and Raider each posted significant YoY growth in sales with 41,955 units and 34,440 units sold respectively last month. It was particularly noteworthy for the TVS Raider, sales of which improved by 9911 percent from just 344 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also improved from 31,491 units sold in April 2022.

No Top 10 Motorcycles May-23 May-22 Diff Growth % YoY 1 Splendor 3,42,536 2,62,249 80,287 30.61 2 Pulsar 1,28,403 69,241 59,162 85.44 3 HF Deluxe 1,09,100 1,27,330 -18,230 -14.32 4 Shine 1,03,699 1,19,765 -16,066 -13.41 5 Platina 42,154 17,336 24,818 143.16 6 Apache 41,955 27,044 14,911 55.14 7 Raider 34,440 344 34,096 9911.63 8 Classic 350 26,350 29,959 -3,609 -12.05 9 Hunter 350 18,869 0 18,869 – 10 FZ 16,919 15,068 1,851 12.28 – Total 8,64,425 6,68,336 1,96,089 29.34

Sales of RE Classic 350 dipped 12.05 percent YoY to 26,350 units in May 2023 from 29,959 units sold in May 2022 while there was the new RE Hunter that entered the list with 18,869 units sold last month.

Yamaha FZ was at No. 10 with 16,919 units sold last month, a 12.28 percent YoY growth over 15,068 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales however, dipped significantly from 20,931 units sold in April 2023. Yamaha re-introduced the FZ-S V3 Matte Black in April 2023. It is priced at Rs. 1,21,400 (ex-sh).