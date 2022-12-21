Top 10 Motorcycles Nov 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350, Hunter

Even though sales thrived YoY, top 10 motorcycles collectively registered a degrowth MoM – losing over 1.3 lakh units

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers Nov 2022 and top 10 scooters Nov 2022, here is how the top 10 motorcycles list stand in Nov 2022. With 6,77,202 units sold in November 2022, India’s top 10 motorcycles showed positive growth YoY. When compared to 5,48,624 units sold in November 2021, top 10 motorcycles segment grew by 23.44% with 1,28,578 units gained in volume YoY. There is a sharp drop in sales when compared to October 2022 charts.

Country’s highest-seller is still the evergreen Splendor by Hero MotoCorp. With 2,65,588 units, splendor showed good growth of 37.97% on a YoY basis. As opposed to 1,92,490 units sold a year ago, Splendor gained 73,098 units in volume YoY. Splendor alone accounts for 39.22% of the market share among the top sellers.

Top 10 Motorcycles November 2022

Honda’s CB Shine is the Japanese brand’s highest-selling motorcycle and takes 2nd spot on this list. With 83,622 units to beat from last year, CB Shine sold 1,14,965 units and recorded a 37.48% YoY growth and volume growth stood at 31,343 units YoY. CB Shine holds 16.98% of market share among this list.

At 3rd spot, we have the Pulsar lineup from Bajaj. The company sold 72,735 Pulsars last month, up by 17.48% YoY as opposed to 61,913 units sold a year before in the same time frame. Bajaj Pulsar gained 10,822 units in volume on a YoY basis and holds 10.74% market share. When compared to 1,13,870 units sold in October 2022, Pulsar lost over 40,000 units in volume MoM. Bajaj has launched the new Pulsar P150, which is expected to boost sales.

At 4th place, we have Hero HF Deluxe which registered a de-growth of 14.54% YoY by selling just 65,074 units as opposed to 76,149 units sold a year ago. Volume loss stood at 11,075 units. Bajaj Platina lost 44.43% sales YoY as it sold just 33,702 units with 60,646 units to beat. Platina lost 26,944 units in volume YoY. The recently launched Bajaj Platina ABS 110 is likely to boost this budget commuter’s sales in the future.

Honda Unicorn came close to doubling its sales by registering 84.69% YoY growth. Unicorn sold 28,739 units, up from 15,555 units sold last year. Volume gained YoY by Unicorn is 13,174 units. TVS Apache lags behind its main rival Bajaj Pulsar by over 45K units. Apache sold 27,122 units in November 2022 and sales dropped by 5.19% YoY as opposed to 28,608 units sold a year ago. Apache’s market share is around 4%, while Pulsar’s stands at 10.74%.

Raider Registered 168% Growth

Raider 125 by TVS sold 26,997 units and took 8th spot on this list. Raider often don’t feature on top 10 motorcycles list, the recent update with a modern 5” TFT display with a ton of features must have worked its charm. Raider registered 168.89% YoY growth as opposed to 10,040 units sold a year before.

Top 10 Motorcycles Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,65,588 1,92,490 37.97 2. Honda CB Shine 1,14,965 83,622 37.48 3. Bajaj Pulsar 72,735 61,913 17.48 4. Hero HF Deluxe 65,074 76,149 -14.54 5. Bajaj Platina 33,702 60,646 -44.43 6. Honda Unicorn 150 28,729 15,555 84.69 7. TVS Apache 27,122 28,608 -5.19 8. TVS Raider 26,997 10,040 168.89 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 26,702 19,601 36.23 10. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 15,588 0 – Total 6,77,202 5,48,624 23.44

9th and 10th spots are occupied by Royal Enfield motorcycles – Classic 350 and Hunter 350 with sales figures of 26,702 and 15,588 units respectively. This is for the first time after a long time that two Royal Enfield motorcycles have featured in the top 10 list. Classic 350 registered 36.23% YoY growth when compared to 19,601 thumpers sold a year ago and gained 7,101 units in volume YoY. Hunter 350 was launched this year and sales have been holding on to itself.