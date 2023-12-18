Top 10 Motorcycles Nov 2023 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Total sales registered by top 10 motorcycles in Nov 2023 stood at over 8.7 lakhs – At no 1 is Hero Splendor followed by Honda Shine

In a resounding display of consumer preference, the Indian motorcycle market witnessed a surge in sales for November 2023. The top 10 motorcycles, led by stalwart brands, saw impressive figures that reflected evolving consumer tastes and preferences in the country.

Top 10 Motorcycles Nov 2023 – Hero Splendor Maintains Dominance Despite a Marginal Dip

Topping the charts once again, Hero Splendor retained its position as the highest-selling motorcycle, albeit with a slight decline in sales compared to the previous year. With 2,50,786 units sold in November 2023, it continued to maintain a significant market share of 28.47%. Honda Shine, securing the second position, experienced a substantial surge in sales, marking a 35.64% year-on-year growth. Selling 1,55,943 units, this model showcased a strong upward trajectory.

Following closely behind, Bajaj Pulsar made an impressive leap, experiencing a staggering 79.29% growth compared to the same period last year. With 1,30,403 units sold, it solidified its position as a top contender in the Indian motorcycle market. Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina emerged as formidable players, each witnessing remarkable sales growth of nearly 80% year-on-year. Hero HF Deluxe recorded 1,16,421 units sold, while Bajaj Platina followed with 60,607 units, showcasing the brands’ stronghold in the market.

TVS Apache and TVS Raider secured spots in the top 10, with Apache series selling 41,025 units and Raider close behind at 39,829 units. Both models exhibited a healthy growth rate, further cementing TVS’s position in the competitive motorcycle segment. Surprising industry observers, Hero Passion witnessed an astonishing surge in sales, jumping to 34,750 units from a mere 2,740 units in the same period last year. This monumental leap marked a staggering growth rate of 1168.25%, showcasing an unexpected shift in consumer preferences.

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 maintained a steady performance, selling 30,264 units in November 2023, depicting a modest growth of 13.34% compared to the previous year. Rounding up the top 10, Hero Glamour made significant strides, experiencing a remarkable growth rate of 182.71%. Selling 20,926 units, this model underscored its rising popularity among consumers.

Month on Month performance

Hero Splendor experienced a substantial decline in sales, with 2,50,786 units sold in November 2023 compared to 3,11,031 units in October, marking a notable decrease of 19.37%. Following suit, Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar, encountered decreases in sales for November. Honda Shine sold 1,55,943 units, witnessing a 4.67% decline, while Bajaj Pulsar sold 1,30,403 units, marking a 19.29% decrease in sales compared to the previous month.

Hero HF Deluxe saw a slight dip in sales, recording 1,16,421 units sold, marking a 1.10% decline compared to October 2023. Similarly, Bajaj Platina observed a decrease in sales, selling 60,607 units, experiencing an 18.69% drop from the previous month. TVS Apache exhibited a modest growth of 4.69%, selling 41,025 units in November, while TVS Raider faced a decrease in sales, dropping by 16.12% to 39,829 units compared to October figures.

Hero Passion witnessed a notable decrease in sales, dropping by 14.74% to 34,750 units in November. Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 also experienced a decline, selling 30,264 units, marking a 5.12% decrease compared to the previous month. Rounding up the top 10, Hero Glamour encountered a significant decline, selling 20,926 units in November, marking a substantial decrease of 44.16% compared to October 2023.