Top 10 Motorcycles Oct 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Platina

Sales volume is expected to pick up pace gradually with the semiconductor crisis likely to improve soon

Sales of two-wheelers in recent months have witnessed a significant drop thanks to the shortage in semiconductor chips globally. The decline in sales is even witnessed in the motorcycle segment where the top ten selling bikes have contributed to a monthly volume of 8,43,622 units in October this year.

Top 10 Motorcycles Oct 2021 – Splendor leads sales charts

During the same month last year, this figure stood at 10,72,685 units which has resulted in a YoY decline of 21.35 percent. The top-selling motorcycle was Hero Splendor which recorded a volume of 2,67,821 units last month as opposed to 3,15,798 units sold in October last year. This translates to a YoY drop of 15.19 percent.

Splendor was followed by its sibling HF Deluxe at the second spot after the latter registered a volume of 1,64,311 units last month. In October last year, 2,33,061 units of HF Deluxe were dispatched by the company across India which has resulted in a YoY decline of 29.50 percent.

Honda sold 1,13,554 units of CB Shine which is almost 5,000 units lesser than what was recorded in October 2020. This led to a YoY decline of 4.21 percent. Below is the detailed sales table of the top 10 motorcycles sold in India for Oct 2021.

Pulsar, Apache Witness Decline

Bajaj dispatched a total of 86,500 units of Pulsar-branded motorcycles in October this year, which translated to a YoY decline of 37.42 percent. During the same period last year, the bikemaker sold 1,38,218 units of the sports commuter motorcycle across India. Pulsar was closely followed by Platina with a monthly volume of 84,109 units in comparison to 60,967 units dispatched in October 2020.

Platina was also the only motorcycle on the list to record positive YoY growth of 38 percent. TVS sold 39,799 units of Apache bikes to occupy the sixth spot and witness small YoY degrowth of 2.79 percent. During the same period, the Hosur-based bikemaker sold 40,943 units of Apache. Hero was able to sell 25,663 units of Glamour in October this year which is a YoY drop of 67.28 percent.

Dream, Sport, Classic round up list

Last year, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer dispatched 78,439 units of the 125cc motorcycle. Honda sold 22,407 units of its entry-level bike Dream in October which recorded a marginal YoY growth of 0.60 percent. TVS sold 19,730 units of Sport last month which is 2,487 units less than the volume recorded in October 2020. This resulted in YoY growth of 11.19 percent.

Top 10 Motorcycles Oct-21 Oct-20 % 1. Hero Splendor 2,67,821 3,15,798 -15.19 2. Hero HF Deluxe 1,64,311 2,33,061 -29.50 3. Honda CB Shine 1,13,554 1,18,547 -4.21 4. Bajaj Pulsar 86,500 1,38,218 -37.42 5. Bajaj Platina 84,109 60,967 37.96 6. TVS Apache 39,799 40,943 -2.79 7. Hero Glamour 25,663 78,439 -67.28 8. Honda Dream 22,407 22,542 -0.60 9. TVS Sport 19,730 22,217 -11.19 10. Royal Enfield Classic 350 19,728 41,953 -52.98 Total 8,43,622 10,72,685 -21.35

The list was rounded up by Royal Enfield Classic 350 which recently received a generation upgrade. The Chennai-based bikemaker was able to sell only 19,728 units of the retro-style motorcycle as opposed to 41,953 units in October last year. This translated to a YoY decline of 53 percent.