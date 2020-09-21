Top 10 Scooters Aug 2020 – Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter to Hero Destini

Honda Activa was at No.1 despite 17.36 percent de-growth

Two wheeler sales in India have been noting a steady rise over the last two months as most states are easing out of the lockdown. Demand is rising for personal mobility over use of public means of transport. This has resulted in most two wheeler makers in India experiencing an increase in the number of buyers visiting showrooms.

Total scooter sales in the country stood at 4,24,764 units, down 6.04 percent as against 4,52,053 units sold in August 2019. Honda Activa maintains lead at No. 1 on the list of top 10 best selling scooters in India in August 2020. It was followed by the TVS Jupiter and Honda Dio in quick succession.

Honda Activa sales were at 1,93,607 in August 2020, down 17.36 percent as against 2,34,279 units sold in August 2019. However, Activa sales increased substantially MoM in August 2020 over 1,18,859 units sold in July 2020. Below is the full list of top 10 scooters sold in India for Aug 2020.

TVS Jupiter Sales Decline

TVS Jupiter saw a total of 52,378 units sold last month, down 9.46 percent over sales of 57,849 units sold in August 2019. The Jupiter also recently received a ZX Disc variant with i-TOUCHstart for silent starts at Rs 69,000 while last month the company revised prices of the Jupiter range with all variants receiving a hike of Rs.1.040. This was the second price hike this year with the earlier increase in prices in June 2020 by Rs.651. TVS Motors also had the Ntorq at No.5 with sales dipping 22.13 percent to 19,918 units in the past month as against 25,578 units sold in August 2019.

At No. 3 on the list of top 10 scooters sold in India in August 2020 was the Honda Dio. A total of 42,957 units were sold in the past month, up 54.93 percent as against 27,726 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Suzuki had its Access scooter on the list with sales of 41,484 units last month. This was a de-growth of 14.72 percent when compared to 48,646 units sold in August 2019. It was however, a MoM increase as against 23,171 units sold in July 2020 showing that sales of scooters are gradually on the rise after a tumultuous 4 month period following the lockdown announced in March 2020.

Hero Pleasure and Destini post growth

In August 2020, Hero Pleasure was at No. 6 with sales of 16,935 units, up 3.84 percent as compared to 16,308 units sold in August 2019. Hero Destini, which was at No.7 in July 2020, fell to No. 9 position in August 2020 with sales of 13,609 units with sales increased by 39.79 percent as against 9,735 units sold in August 2019. Pricing of the BS6 compliant Destini scooter has also been hiked for the second time since launch in India in February. The scooter is priced higher by Rs.500 to start at Rs.65,810.

Yamaha Fascino and Ray scooters featured on the list of top 10 scooters sold in August 2020 at No. 7 and No.8 respectively. Both scooters posted positive sales growth. Fascino sales increased 6.93 percent YoY from 14,652 units sold in August 2019 to 15,668 units sold in the past month while Yamaha Ray sales increased 57.40 percent to 15,620 units in August 2020, up from 9,924 units sold in August 2019.

Honda also had the Grazia at No. 10 with 71.13 percent increase in YoY sales to 12,588 units in the past month as against 7,356 units sold in August 2019. The BS6 Grazia 125 was launched in June 2020 and is offered in two variants of Standard and Deluxe priced at Rs.73,912 and Rs.80,978 respectively. It is a new entrant to this list of top 10 scooters sold in the country taking the place of the TVS Scooty Pep+ which was at No. 10 in July 2020.

