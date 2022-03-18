Top 10 Scooters Feb 2022 – Activa, RayZR, Ntorq, Dio, Avenis

Total top 10 scooter sales in February 2022 fell by almost a lakh units

Top 10 scooter sales for February 2022 fell by almost 1 lakh units. Sales are down at 3,16,744 units from 4,16,727 units. Volume loss stood at 99,983 units at a 23.99 percent decline. Total MoM sales fell from 3,18,480 units. Volume loss is reported at 1,736 units at .55 percent decline.

Volume decline is in line with the general market trend. Last month, even motorcycles on the top of the sales chart saw decline. Noticeable decline in both January and February 2022 puts a lot of stress on March sales in any attempt to level the quarter.

Top 10 Scooters Feb 2022 – Activa Leads

Honda Activa sales fell to 1,45,317 units, down from 2,09,389 units. Volume loss stood at about 64k units at 30.60 percent decline. Activa MoM sales are up from 1,43,234 units. Volume gain stood at 2,083 units at 1.45 percent growth.

At No.2 was TVS Jupiter. Feb 2022 sales fell to 47,092 units, down from 52,189 units. Volume loss stood at about 5.1k units at 9.77 percent decline. Jupiter sales are up from 43,476 units at 3,616 units volume gain. Growth is reported at 8.32 percent.

Access, Dio, Pleasure Sales – Feb 2022

Suzuki Access sales stood at 37,512 units, down from 48,496 units. Volume loss stood at 10,984 units at 22.65 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 4,148 units. Volume loss stood at 4,636 units at 11 percent decline. TVS Ntorq sales fell to 23,061 units, down from 24,555 units. Volume loss stood at about 1.5k units at 6.08 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 21,120 units. Volume gain is reported at 1,941 units at 9.19 percent growth.

Honda Dio sales decline was steepest at 45.03 percent decline. Sales fell to 15,487 units, down from 28,171 units. Volume loss is reported at 12,684 units. Dio sales declined steeply at 44.37 percent. Sales fell from 27,837 units. Volume loss stood at 12,350 units.

Hero Pleasure sales fell to 14,207 units, down from 23,106 units. Volume loss stood at 8,899 units at 38.51 percent decline. MoM sales growth is reported at 7.67 percent. Sales were up from 13,195 units at 1,012 units volume gain.

New Suzuki Avenis posts sales growth

New Suzuki Avenis posts sales growth MoM. Feb 2022 sales are reported at 10,382 units. The month earlier sales were reported at 6,314 units. Suzuki Burgman sales rose marginally at 1.21 percent. Sales is up at 8,636 units, up from 8,533 units. Volume gain stood at 103 units. MoM sales fell from 9,504 units. Volume loss stood at 868 units at 9.13 percent decline.

Yamaha RayZR sales fell to 8,355 units, down from 13,812 units. Volume loss stood at 5,457 units at 39.51 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 7,030 units. Volume gain stood at 1,325 units at 18.85 percent growth. TVS Pep+ sales fell to about 6.7k units, down from 8,476 units. Volume loss stood at 1,781 units at 21 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 4,622 units. Volume gain stood at 2,073 units at 44.85 percent growth.