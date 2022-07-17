Top 10 Scooters June 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, NTorq, RayZR

Honda Activa takes the top spot as TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access take 2nd and 3rd spot respectively

India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. We buy more motorcycles than cars owing to our economy. Among the motorcycles, scooters form the logical choice too as they’re versatile in their perception and nature. But scooters don’t sell as much as commuters though.

In the earlier post, we took a look at the top 10 two wheelers sold in June 2022. In this post, we have compiled a list of top 10 highest-selling scooters in India that are ICE powered. We have posted the electric scooter sales in a previous post.

Top 10 Scooters June 2022

Highest-selling scooter in India is Honda Activa. Excluding Activa, if we add sales figures of all the scooters in the list, it will sum up to 1,91,577 in June 2022. Interestingly, Honda Activa alone sells almost as much. At 1,84,305 units, it sells more than Jupiter, Access, Dio, NTorq, Pleasure, Avenis, Burgman and RayZR combined. Yeah, combined. Talk about the flex, huh?

Honda sold 94,274 Activa in June 2021 which almost doubled in June 2022 registering a YoY growth of 94.57% with a 49.03% share of this top 10 list. Second on the list is TVS Jupiter selling 62,851 units in June 2022 which almost doubled from 31,848 units in June 2021 registering a growth of 97.35% and making a 16.72% share of this list.

Third on the list of top 10 scooters, is Suzuki Access. It sold 34,131 units in June 2022 while it sold 31,399 units in June 2021 registering a growth of just 8.70% which constitutes a 9.08% share of this list. Access has been consistent in sales and has a good fanbase in India. The second Honda on this list is Dio which is in fourth spot. Dio sold 26,450 units in June 2022 against 18,983 units sold in June 2021 gaining 39.34% YoY with a 7.04% share of this list.

In fifth spot is one of the sportiest scooters on this list, TVS NTorq. It sold 22,741 units in June 2022 over 15,544 units in June 2021 gaining 46.30% YoY and constituting a 6.05% share of this list. Hero Pleasure is the only one on the list with negative growth YoY of 36.88%. It sold 11,321 units in June 2022 while it sold 17,937 units in June 2021.

Avenis, Fascino, RayZR – Sales June 2022

Suzuki’s new Avenis 125 has a decent head start of 9,284 units sold in June 2022. Suzuki Burgman Street 125 maxi-styled scooter sold 8,793 units in June 2022 over 7,935 units sold in June 2021 registering a positive growth of 10.81% contributing only 2.34% share of the scooters in this list.

Top 10 Scooters Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 1,84,305 94,724 94.57 2. TVS Jupiter 62,851 31,848 97.35 3. Suzuki Access 34,131 31,399 8.70 4. Honda Dio 26,450 18,983 39.34 5. TVS NTorq 22,741 15,544 46.30 6. Hero Pleasure 11,321 17,937 -36.88 7. Suzuki Avenis 9,284 0 – 8. Suzuki Burgman 8,793 7,935 10.81 9. Yamaha RayZR 8,091 2,229 262.99 10. Yamaha Fascino 7,915 2,065 283.29 Total 3,75,882 2,22,664 68.81

Lastly, we have the 125cc twins from Yamaha, Fascino 125 and RayZR 125. Both scooters recorded the highest YoY growth on this list. Is it due to the recent mild-hybrid update Yamaha gave them? This new Hybrid system made them both the most fuel-economical 125cc scooters in India.

Yamaha RayZR 125 sold 8,091 units in June 2022 over just 2,229 units sold in June 2021 registering a 262.99% YoY growth. It constitutes a 2.15% share of this list of scooters. At 10th place of this top 10 scooters list, Yamaha Fascino 125 sold 7,915 units in June 2022 over just 2,065 units sold in June 2021 registering 283.29% YoY growth which is the highest on this list.