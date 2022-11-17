Top 10 Scooters Oct 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio, Pleasure

In October 2022, top 10 scooters cumulative sales stood at 4,56,467 units and gained 4.80% YoY with volume growth of 20,922 units

Scooters in India are one of the most popular segments in two wheeler space. Scooters offer practicality with a flat footboard. And since they’re mated to a CVT, they are easy to drive in the city when compared to motorcycles with a fixed ratio gearbox. Scooters are unisex as well, which expands its reachability.

Though it is still motorcycles which are registering more sales, as we saw in our Top 10 Two Wheelers sales list for Oct 2022. The highest-selling scooter in India is Honda Activa, which has held that spot for a long time. To put it into perspective, Activa sold 2,10,623 units last month. Which is almost three times as much as second highest-seller TVS Jupiter sold.

Top 10 Scooters October 2022

Activa sales are almost equal to figures of the cumulative sales of TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, TVS Ntorq, Honda Dio, Hero Pleasure and Hero Destini. Compared to 1,96,699 units sold in October 2021, Honda Activa registered 7.08% YoY growth with volume growth of 13,924 vehicles. With figures like this, Activa commands 46.14% of the market share among this list. Taking 2nd spot, we have TVS Jupiter with 77,042 vehicles sold in its name.

Jupiter’s figures grew by 6.76%, which is a rise of 4,881 units from 72,161 units sold a year ago. Last month, Jupiter held a 16.88% market share of top 10 scooters. Securing a 3rd spot, Suzuki Access managed to sell 49,192 units and hold a 10.78% market share among this list. It registered a 5.90% YoY growth.

Volume growth for Suzuki Access stood at 2,742 units over 46,450 units sold a year ago. TVS Ntorq takes 4th place by selling 31,049 units last month. This is TVS’ second product to make it on this list. With 25,642 vehicles to beat, Ntorq registered a 20.85% YoY growth with 5,356 units gained in volume YoY.

Honda’s second product on this list is Dio. It takes 5th place on this list and managed to sell 24,134 units last month. However, it was not enough to beat 25,641 units that it managed to sell a year ago. Dio experienced a 5.88% decline YoY and lost 1,507 vehicles YoY in volume.

Burgman Registered Highest YoY growth

Hero MotoCorp has two products on this list whose figures fall very closely with each other. Pleasure didn’t have any fun last month as it witnessed a 31.26% YoY decline in its numbers. With 14,927 units sold last month over 21,716 units sold a year ago, Pleasure lost 6789 units in volume YoY.

Top 10 Scooters Oct-22 Oct-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hoonda Activa 2,10,623 1,96,699 7.08 2. TVS Jupiter 77,042 72,161 6.76 3. Suzuki Access 49,192 46,450 5.90 4. TVS NTorq 31,049 25,693 20.85 5. Honda Dio 24,134 25,641 -5.88 6. Hero Pleasure 14,927 21,716 -31.26 7. Hero Destini 14,759 12,898 14.43 8. Suzuki Burgman 12,557 7,199 74.43 9. Yamaha RayZR 11,683 13,601 -14.10 10. Yamaha Fascino 10,501 13,487 -22.14 Total 4,56,467 4,35,545 4.80

Destini managed to score 1,861 units YoY which accounted for 14.43% YoY growth by selling 14,759 units last month over 12,898 units sold in October 2021. Suzuki Burgman sold 12,557 units and increased its figures YoY by 74.43% and gained 5,358 units in volume.

Ray ZR and Fascino from Yamaha took 9th and 10th place respectively. Ray ZR sold 11,683 units and Fascino sold 10,501 units. Both fell in the red with a decline of 14.10% and 22.14% YoY. In total, top 10 scooters October 2022 registered 4.80% YoY growth. Figures stood at 4,56,467 vehicles in October 2022 over 4,35,545 vehicles sold in October 2021 and volume growth stood at 20,922 vehicles.