Top 10 Sedans Aug 2022 – Dzire, City, Tigor, Slavia, Verna, Virtus

Sedan sales August 2022 saw Maruti DZire and Tata Tigor post positive sales growth on a YoY basis while MoM sales dipped

The automobile segment has seen a spurt in demand for SUVs in recent months. There have been several new launches and their long waiting periods are indicative of the outstanding demand that this segment receives. Sedan sales on the other hand have not been seeing similar sales nos, while launches in this segment are also few and far in between.

Total sedan sales in India in August 2022 stood at 33,127 units, up 28.36 percent YoY from 25,807 units sold in August 2021. This was a 7,320 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 8.20 percent when compared to 36,087 units sold in July 2022, relating to a 2,960 unit volume de-growth.

Top 10 Sedans Aug 2022

Maruti Suzuki Dzire headed the top 10 sedan sales list with 11,868 units sold in August 2022, up 107.70 percent from 5,714 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales dipped 13.67 percent from 13,747 units sold in July 2022. The Dzire which had commanded a 38.09 percent share in July 2022 saw it dip to 35.83 percent in the past month.

At No. 2 was the Aura that posted 41.50 percent YoY and 8.96 percent MoM growth to 4,378 units in August 2022. There were 3,094 units sold in August 2021 and 4,018 units sold in July 2022. The share percentage of Aura also increased from 11.13 percent to 13.22 percent MoM. Honda City sales grew on a YoY and MoM basis by 6.21 percent and 10.77 percent respectively. Sales were at 3,488 units in August 2022, up from 3,284 units sold in August 2021 and from 3,149 units sold in July 2022.

Tata Tigor sedan sales improved 108.37 percent on a YoY basis to 3,486 units, up from 1,673 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales however, dropped by 3.584 percent from 5,433 units sold in July 2022. At No. 5 was the Honda Amaze with a 48.14 percent YoY decline in sales to 3,418 units, down from 6,591 units sold in August 2021. This was a 3,173 unit volume de-growth with a 10.32 percent share while sales in July 2022 had stood at 2,767 units relating to a 23.53 percent MoM growth.

Launched earlier this year, the Skoda Slavia featured at No. 6 on the top 10 sedan sales list in August 2022. It registered sales of 1,941 units in August 2022, up 2.43 percent MoM from 1,895 units sold in July 2022. Verna sales dipped on a YoY and MoM basis to 1,734 units from 2,098 units sold in August 2021 and 1,870 units sold in July 2022. Buyers await the 2023 Verna that is set to launch in India next year.

Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz also did not receive much attention in Indian markets with a 29.36 percent YoY decline in sales to 1,516 units, down from 2,146 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales improved by 9.93 percent from 1,379 units sold in July 2022.

VW Virtus sales stood at 873 units in August 2022, down 34.75 percent from 1,338 units sold in July 2022 while Skoda Superb (135 units) and Octavia (119 units) each posted a YoY and MoM de-growth. There are rumours that both these models could be discontinued from March 2023. Lower down the list was the e-Verito (99 units), Camry (62 units) and Vento (10 units) while there were 0 units of the Rapid and Elantra some in both July and August 2022.