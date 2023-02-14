Top 10 Sedans Jan 2023 – Dzire, Aura, Tigor, City, Slavia, Virtus

Lack luster sales were seen across the sedan segment with most models posting a YoY and MoM de-growth in Jan 2023

In our earlier reports, we have seen hatchback sales increase significantly both on YoY and MoM basis. Same was also the case in terms of compact SUV and mid-sized SUV sales. We now bring you sedan sales in Jan 2023 which fell into the red both where YoY and MoM sales were concerned.

In the sub-compact sedan segment, Maruti DZire continues to be a best-selling model. It was followed by the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in a 2nd and 3rd spot but with sales nowhere close to that of the DZire.

Top 10 Sedans Jan 2023

Sedan sales in India dipped 7.51 percent YoY in Jan 2023 to 31,737 units, down from 34,314 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth of 5.74 percent when compared to 33,669 units sold in Dec 2022. Each time it was the Maruti DZire that topped sales charts. In Jan 2023 too, Maruti DZire sales scaled over every other entrant on this list by a significant margin despite a YoY and MoM de-growth.

DZire sales stood at 11,317 units in Jan 2023. This was a 24.39 percent YoY de-growth over 14,967 units sold in Jan 2022 relating to a 3,650 unit dip in volume. Sales in Dec 2022 had been at 11,997 units and hence it was a 5.67 percent MoM de-growth. Market share increased to 35.66 percent from 35.63 percent MoM. It was the DZire that led segment sales all through CY 2022 by a significant margin. It was the only sedan to cross sales of 1.50 lakh units while sales of its competitors Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze were under the 50,000 unit mark.

Honda Amaze was at No. 2 on this list with 5,580 units sold last month. This was a 3.43 percent YoY growth over 5,395 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales improved by 54.40 percent from 3,614 units sold in Dec 2022. Hyundai Aura also posted a YoY and MoM growth. Sales stood at 4,634 units in Jan 2023 up 39.03 percent over 3,333 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales were higher by 11.50 percent from 4,156 units sold in Dec 2022.

Sales of Tata Tigor improved YoY by 5.22 percent to 3,106 units in Jan 2023 from 2,952 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 15.34 percent over 3,669 units sold in Dec 2022. It was followed by the Honda City sedan with 47.90 percent YoY and 33.31 percent MoM degrowth to 2,058 units. Honda is getting ready to launch City facelift in March 2023.

Slavia, Virtus, Verna – Sales Decline

Two relatively new-comers to the segment, Slavia and Virtus saw sales of 1,413 units and 1,379 units respectively in Jan 2023. Both suffered de-growth on a MoM basis by 37.39 percent and 26.96 percent respectively.

Lower down the list were the Maruti Ciaz (1,000 units), Hyundai Verna (995 units), Skoda Octavia (100 units), Superb (96 units) and the Camry (59 units). Each of these have posted a YoY and MoM de-growth in sales. Both the Skoda Octavia and Superb are set to be discontinued from March 2023. Hyundai has recently teased new gen Verna, which will launch in the coming weeks.