Top 10 Sedans May 2022 – Dzire, Tigor, Amaze, City, Slavia, Virtus

Sedan sales in May 2022 reported at YoY growth and MoM decline; Volkswagen Virtus newest market entrant

Sedan sales in May 2022 are reported at YoY growth. This was but expected given the unsettled market situation a year earlier. With Covid-19 infections spreading at a quick pace in parts of 2021, government curbs were imposed to arrest the spread. This meant businesses were working against the odds, and resultantly, auto sales were definitely contained.

Total sedan sales in May 2022 stood at 11,872 units. YoY sales grew almost threefold at 33,297 units. Volume gain stood at 21,425 units. MoM sales fell from 39,364 units. Volume loss stood at 6,67 units at 15.41 percent decline.

Top 10 Sedans May 2022 – Dzire No 1

When it comes to sedans, irrespective of size, there is but one true leader. Maruti Dzire. And this isn’t an occasional occurrence. For the longest time ever, Dzire has led the charts. Last month, sales were reported at 11,603, almost doubled from a year earlier. MoM sales was up at 8.43 percent at volume gain of 902 units. Sales are up from 10,701 units.

Tata Tigor sales were reported at just under 4k units. At 3,975 units sold, sales were up manifold from 367 units a year earlier. MoM sales were up marginally from 3,803 units. Volume gain stood at 172 units at 4.52 percent growth.

Hyundai Amaze and City sales

Honda sees a vast chunk of its sales come from its sedans. They include Honda Amaze and City. Amaze sales were up at 3,709 units from 478 units a year earlier. Honda City sales followed closely behind at 3,628 units. MoM Amaze sales fell 16.97 percent, down from 4,467 units. Volume loss stood at 758 units.

Honda City MoM sales are up from 2.3k units at 57.74 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 1,328 units. Hyundai Aura YoY sales doubled, up to 3,628 units from 1,637 units. MoM sales fell from just over 4k units. Volume loss stood at 724 units at 17.94 percent decline.

Slavia, Virtus in Top 10

While Skoda Rapid sales ceased, the auto manufacturer recently introduced Slavia. And right from the word go, the sedan has helped up company sales. In May 2022, Slavia sales were reported at 2,466 units. Sales in April were similar at 2,431 units. The newly launched Volkswagen Virtus sees sales reported at 2,177 units in May 2022. These are the units VW dispatched to dealers last month, even before launch.

Hyundai Verna sales stood at just below 1.5k units in May 2022 up by a quarter YoY. Mom sales almost doubled, up from 781 units. Volume gain stood at 707 units. Maruti Ciaz sales have for long been lacklustre. Sales last month stood at 586 units. MoM sales remained flat, up from 579 units. Skoda Superb sales are reported at 152 units. MoM sales are up from 74 units. Toyota Camry sales are reported at 106 units. Octavia sales are reported at 74 units. E-Verito sales are reported at 18 units, and Vento at 4 units.