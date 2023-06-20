Top 10 Sedans May 2023 â€“ DZire, Aura, Verna, Amaze, City, Slavia, Virtus

Maruti Suzuki DZire was the most sold sedan in India last month commanding a 35.88 percent market share in sedan segment

Sedans, once considered the choice of the elite, have now taken a back seat with more impetus being shown to SUVs in the sub-4 meter and compact segment. Hatchback sales are also doing better in terms of numbers as compared to sedans. If you take into account top 10 car sales in India in May 2023, the list only comprised of the Maruti DZire sedan while every other model were either hatchbacks or SUVs.

Sedan sales in May 2023 fell both on a YoY and MoM basis. Sales stood at 31,540 units in May 2023, down 5 percent when compared to 33,201 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales fell by 1.29 percent from 31,953 units sold in April 2023.

Top 10 Sedans May 2023

Maruti Suzuki DZire was the best-selling sedan in the country last month though it has seen a YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 11,315 units in May 2023, down 2.48 percent when compared to 11,603 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales improved by 11.68 percent from 10,132 units sold in April 2023. Market share increased to 35.88 percent from 31.71 percent MoM.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Aura sedan with 4,707 units sold last month, up 41.16 percent from 3,311 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales however, dipped by 7.43 percent when compared to 5,085 units sold in April 2023. It was followed by the Hyundai Verna which has also posted a YoY growth of 147.78 percent but a MoM decline of 7.85 percent to 3,687 units. There had been 1,488 units sold in May 2022 and 4,001 units sold in April 2023. The Verna currently commands an 11.69 percent share on this list.

Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor Post YoY and MoM de-growth

Amaze and Tigor sedans have posted a YoY and MoM de-growth down to 3,128 units and 2,701 units respectively in May 2023. Sales dipped 14.36 percent MoM from 3,154 units sold in April 2023. Where the Tata Tigor is concerned, customers could now be attracted to the fact that this sedan offers a higher fuel efficiency of 19.60 km/l following a recent upgrade to BS6 Phase II norms.

While Skoda Slavia (1,695 units) and Virtus (1,631 units) both posted YoY de-growth of 31.27 percent and 25.08 percent respectively, sales of both improved on a MoM basis. Even as the 2023 Honda City facelift was launched in March 2023, it has failed to attract much attention. Sales of the City sedan dipped 57.77 percent YoY to 1,532 units from 3,628 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 20.21 percent from 1,920 units sold in April 2023.

The list also includes Maruti Ciaz of which 992 units were sold last month relating to a 69.28 percent YoY growth but 2.46 percent MoM decline. Toyota Camry (142 units) received added attention with a 33.96 percent YoY growth from 106 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales improved by 125.40 percent from 63 units sold in April 2023.

Skoda Superb trailed the list at No. 10 with 10 units sold last month, down 93.42 percent from 152 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales fell by 91.74 percent from 121 units sold in April 2023.