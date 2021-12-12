Top 10 Sedans Nov 2021 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Tigor, Verna, Octavia

A few years ago, monthly sales of Maruti Dzire alone were more than the total sales of top 10 sedans in Nov 2021

Increased customer preference for SUVs has led to a fall in demand in the mid-size sedan market. New offerings in the 5 and 7 seater SUV segment, coming in with a range of features and at affordable pricing, has cause this shift. A survey confirms that more than half of the passenger vehicles sold during April to October 2021 period were SUVs, commanding more volumes than the cumulative sales of hatchbacks and sedans.

However, in recent months, a host of new launches and refreshed sedans from Maruti, Hyundai and Honda have stirred up some enthusiasm in this segment. Taking into account the top 10 sedans sold in November 2021, it may be seen that most sedans on the list suffered a YoY de-growth except for Tata Tigor, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Octavia.

Top 10 Sedans Nov 2021 – Maruti Suzuki DZire Tops

Maruti Suzuki DZire sedan saw highest sales in this segment in the past month despite a 39 percent de-growth. Sales stood at 8,196 units, down from 13,536 units sold in November 2020. Maruti also had the Ciaz at No. 7 with a 42 percent YoY de-growth to 1,089 units in November 2021, down from 1,870 units sold in November 2020.

Honda Cars India saw its City midsize sedan in a No.2 spot on this list with a 24 percent YoY de-growth. Sales which had stood at 3,523 units in November 2020, dipped to 2,666 units in the past month. Honda also had the Amaze at No.4 with sales falling 50 percent YoY to 2,344 units, down from 4,706 units sold in November 2020.

Honda’s current passenger vehicle portfolio that includes fourth and fifth-generation City, Jazz, Amaze and WR-V, has seen its domestic sales down to half in the past month. The cause is the dearth in supply of semi-conductors that is affecting production across the industry not only in India but across the globe.

Hyundai and Tata sedans Nov 2021

Hyundai saw its Aura sedan at No.3 in November 2021 with sales of 2,562 units, down 16 percent over 3,063 units sold in November 2020. Hyundai Aura CNG has seen much demand in India with the company confirming that 70 percent of sales for Aura subcompact sedan came from its CNG variants.

Hyundai Verna, at No. 6 on the list of best-selling sedans in the past month, saw an 11 percent increase in demand to 1,648 units, up from 1,487 units sold in November 2020. The 2022 Hyundai Verna is doing test rounds ahead of launch next year. Spyshots reveal larger dimensions along with exterior and interior updates.

Tata Motors saw its Tigor sedan in high demand last month. Standing at No.5 on this list, sales increased 42 percent YoY to 1,785 units, up from 1,259 units sold in November 2020. The Tigor EV also saw increased demand along with Nexon EV. The two EVs together accounted for sales of 1,751 in November 2021, up from 413 units sold in November 2020.

Lower down the order at Nos. 8 and 10 were the Skoda Octavia and Superb sedans. Octavia saw outstanding increase in sales up 870 percent YoY to 194 units, from just 20 units sold in November 2020. Superb sales on the other hand dipped 52 percent to 104 units in the past month, from 218 units sold in November 2020.

Volkswagen Vento at No.9 saw its sales dip 14 percent YoY to 107 units, down from 125 units sold in November 2020. Volkswagen Vento is set to be replaced by the India-spec Volkswagen Virtus. Volkswagen Virtus is expected to launch in Q2 2022. Before that, Skoda will launch the Slavia sedan.