Top 10 Sedans Oct 2022 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Slavia, Virtus, Ciaz

Sedan sales October 2022 reveals that bigger and pricier sedans are getting undesirable while smaller ones are still popular

From the Maruti Suzuki Dzire to the Toyota Camry, sedan sales in October 2022 were very fruitful. Unlike sub 4m compact SUV sales that witnessed de-growth MoM, sedan sales register positive growth, just like hatchback sales last month.

Topping the sales charts, we have Dzire from Maruti Suzuki. It sold 12,321 units last month and registered 52.54% YoY growth over 8,077 vehicles sold a year ago and 28.33% MoM over 9,601 vehicles sold a month before. Dzire constitutes 34.13% of total sedans sold in the country. Volume gain YoY stood at 4,244 and MoM stood at 2,720 units.

Sedan Sales October 2022

In 2nd place, we have Amaza which is Honda’s highest-selling product in India. It sold 5,443 units last month. When compared to 3,009 units sold a year before and 4,082 units sold a month ago, Amaze registered 80.89% YoY growth and 33.34% MoM growth. Volume gain was registered at 2,434 units YoY and 1,361 units MoM. Amaze’s market share is 15.08%.

Hyundai Aura’s and Tata Tigor’s sales figures fall close to each other and secure 3rd and 4th spot. Aura sold 4,248 units and Tigor sold 4,001 units last month. Both of them register positive growth when YoY and MoM analysis is conducted. Aura registered 57.28% YoY growth and 0.21% MoM growth.

While Tigor registered a strong comeback by almost quadrupling its sales YoY with 190.56% growth and 8.14% MoM growth. Aura takes up 11.77% and Tigor takes up 11.08% of total sedan sales October 2022. Being stark rivals, Honda City and Hyundai Verna register a similar 10% YoY de-growth. While the City saw a 4.97% decline in MoM, Verna saw a 31.74% MoM growth.

City and Verna lost 361 and 259 units in volume YoY. City lost 170 units MoM and Verna gained 525 units MoM in volume. Ciaz fared well in comparison to its direct rivals in October 2022. With 1,884 vehicles sold with its name, Ciaz witnessed a 76.24% YoY growth and 38.63% MoM growth.

Platform partners Slavia and Virtus sales stood at 1,376 and 1,072 units respectively. MoM sales analysis favour Skoda Slavia with 46.85% MoM growth whereas Volkswagen Virtus lost 46.02% MoM. Volume gain for Slavia is 439 units MoM and volume loss for Virtus is 914 units MoM.

Skoda Octavia Register Positive Growth MoM

Big boys in sedan segment in India from Skoda include Superb and Octavia. Flagship Superb sold 143 and Octavia sold 124 units in October 2022 respectively. Both Superb and Octavia registered a d-growth of 43% YoY. That said, Octavia registered 2.48% MoM growth with volume growth of 3 units and Superb’s numbers dropped by 24.74% MoM.

Superb’s rival Camry sold 59 units and its figures fell completely in the red. In total, sedan sales in October 2022 stood at 36,100 units. When compared to 23,127 units sold in October 2021 and 31,357 units sold in September 2022, the sedan segment witnessed 56.09% YoY growth and 15.13% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 12,973 units YoY and 4,743 units MoM.