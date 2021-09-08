Top 10 Sub 4m SUV Sales Aug 2021 – Nexon Maintains Lead Over Venue, Sonet

Maruti Suzuki Brezza YoY sales scaled past that of Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue by a sizeable margin

The sub 4 meter SUV segment has emerged as the fastest growing passenger vehicle segments in recent times. Taking into account top 10 sub 4 meter SUV sales, it may be seen from the attached table that Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to be an all-time favourite.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs – Brezza, Nexon Lead

Top 10 sub 4 meter SUV sales stood at 54,277 units in the past month, over 26,825 units sold in August 2020. This was an increase of 102.34 percent on a YoY basis while MoM sales dipped 5.23 percent over 57,271 units sold in July 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza topped the list on both counts. Sales stood at 12,906 units in August 2021, up from 6,903 units sold in August 2020 while sales in July 2021 had been at 12,676 units.

At No. 2 was Tata Nexon with 10,006 units sold last month, up 93.20 percent YoY over 5,179 units sold in August 2020. It was however, a 2.73 percent de-growth over 10,287 units sold in July 2021. Tata Nexon EV has also emerged as India’s bestselling electric vehicle.

Hyundai Venue, 5 seater compact SUV, has seen sales to the extent of 8,377 units in the past month, up 1.33 percent over 8,267 units in August 2020. Currently commanding a 15.43 percent share in this segment, sales in July 2021 had stood at 8,185 units relating to a 2.35 percent MoM growth.

Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300

Kia Sonet, a relatively new comer to the sub 4 meter SUV segment, has scored high on the sales charts. At No. 4, Sonet sales were at 7,752 units in the past month with a market share of 14.28 percent. This was against sales of 7,675 units in July 2021 when market share stood at 13.40 percent. More recently, Kia has increased prices of the Sonet and Seltos by up to Rs 20,000 while the Carnival remains unaffected.

Sales of Mahindra XUV300 increased substantially on a YoY basis to 5,861 units, up 96.02 percent over 2,990 units sold in August 2020. Sales however dipped MoM as against 6,027 units sold in July 2021.

Sales of new comers to this segment, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser hovered around the 2,000 unit mark in August 2021. MoM sales decreased in the case of the Magnite and Kiger but increased 8.42 percent to 2,654 units in August 2021 over 2,448 units sold in July 2021 where the Toyota Urban Cruiser was concerned. Honda WRV and Ford EcoSport posted negative sales both in terms of YoY and MoM basis.