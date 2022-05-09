Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs April 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet

Tata Nexon stood at the top of sales charts with a 94.16 percent YoY growth

India was once seen as a price conscious auto market, showing more preference to smaller hatchbacks and sedans. This has now changed, as a large segment of buyers show more interest in the more expensive SUV segment. Be it Sub 4m (sub-compact) or Compact (Creta, Seltos) or Mid-size (Harrier, XUV700, Hector, Safari) – all SUV segments have seen tremendous growth.

In this post, we will discuss the sales numbers of sub 4m SUVs. The benefits of subc-ompact SUVs are seen in terms of adaptability to varying road conditions, both within the city and off road. Cars in this segment are known for their interior space and boot capacity, higher ground clearance that vehicles in this segment offer.

However, in the past month, sales in this segment took a beating. April 2022 Sub 4m SUV Sales dipped 4.47 percent YoY to 51,683 units in April 2022, from 54,104 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell by 7.30 percent from 55,753 units sold in March 2022.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs April 2022 – Tata Nexon No 1

Tata Nexon has become a huge success story. In recent months, it has regularly topped the sales chart. Nexon was the most sold sub-compact utility vehicle in April 2022 with 13,471 units sold. This was a 94.16 percent YoY growth over 6,938 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 5.90 percent from 14,315 units sold in March 2022, though market share went up from 25.68 percent held in March 2022 to 26.06 percent in the past month.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was at No. 2 with 4.85 percent YoY growth to 11,764 units while MoM sales dipped 5.43 percent over 12,439 units sold in March 2022. Market share increased from 22.31 percent to 22.76 percent in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki gears up for launch of the 2022 Brezza, which is expected to launch later this month or next.

Hyundai Venue sub 4 meter SUV saw a YoY de-growth by 25.37 percent to 8,392 units in April 2022, down from 11,245 units sold in April 2021 when market share was at 16.24 percent. March 2022 sales had stood at 9,220 units leading to an 828 unit volume de-growth or 8.89 percent dip. The Hyundai Venue facelift is also being planned for launch in the coming weeks.

Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser

Following in quick succession were Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Sonet and XUV300 sales dipped 30.04 percent and 5.67 percent respectively YoY to 5,404 units and 3,909 units in April 2022. The Sonet and XUV300 also suffered 21.35 percent and 5.58 percent MoM de-growth respectively over 6,871 units and 4,140 units sold in March 2022.

Toyota Urban Cruiser on the other hand has noted outstanding demand. Sales increased 66.62 percent YoY to 3,524 units, up from 2,115 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales were higher by 14.45 percent over 3,079 units sold in March 2022. The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched soon after new Brezza. It will see significant updates both in terms of its exterior and interior makeup while it will also sport a new engine-gearbox combination.

Sales of the Kiger dipped 6.50 percent YoY to 2,618 units down from 2,800 units sold in April 2021. Improvements were seen on a MoM basis by 4.89 percent from 2,496 units sold in March 2022. Nissan Magnite also posted a YoY and MoM de-growth by 32.30 percent and 33.17 percent respectively with 1,966 units sold last month.

Sales of the WR-V dipped 46.82 percent YoY to 635 units while MoM sales saw an improvement of 152.99 percent from 251 units sold in March 2022. Ford EcoSport, which in April 2021 had seen sales to the extent of 3,820 units, saw 0 sales last month. This is because Ford has shut down domestic operations in India.