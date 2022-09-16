Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs Aug 2022 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet

With Brezza at the top, sub 4m SUVs see positive growth YoY and MoM with WR-V as the least selling option

Sub 4m SUVs are currently all the rage in India among other SUV segments. This vehicle class offers the perfect balance of price, flash value and features. Also, tax benefits of a vehicle under 4m length. Hence it sells a lot more than Compact SUVs. Brezza is the only one in this segment to get a 1.5L petrol engine instead of a 1.2L.

Speaking of Brezza, it seems to have re-created the charm of Vitara Brezza even without a diesel engine. It beats Nexon by just 108 units to claim the crown. With 15,193 units sold, it registered a 17.72% YoY growth with 2,287 unit volume growth. Compared to July 2022, Brezza got 5,484 unit volume growth and registered 56.48% MoM growth and 24.09% market share in August 2022 which was 15.53% in July 2022. Not bad!

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs August 2022

Brezza seems to have eaten into most others’ pie, but Nexon pushes on. No matter how feature-loaded Brezza might be, Nexon still gets ventilated seats and a 5-star crash rating along with XUV300. Nexon sold 15,085 units and registered 50.76% YoY and 6.13% MoM growth with 5,079 and 871 units volume gain respectively. Nexon has 23.92% of this segment’s share.

Venue takes third place with 11,240 units and registers a 34.18% YoY growth. However, MoM sales took a hit of 6.33%. This can be indirectly linked to Brezza’s success. Its cousin Sonet, however, registered positive growth of 1.11% YoY and 8.63% MoM. With 7,838 units sold in August 2022, Sonet still commands 12.43% of this segment.

Falling in 5th place is XUV300 which is set to get a new TGDi engine option soon to boost sales. Right now, it falls in the red zone with 26.26% YoY drop and 27.20% MoM drop. Mahindra XUV300 gets the highest crash safety score in this list and sold 4,322 units with a 9.50% share of this segment.

Magnite, Kiger, Urban Cruiser – Sales Aug 2022

Magnite takes 6th place with 3,194 units sold and registers 7.04% YoY growth and a 10.86% drop in sales, MoM. Another sub 4m SUV that seems to have taken a hit with Brezza’s popularity is Toyota’s Urban Cruiser. It is still based on previous generation of Brezza and is likely to be updated to a new generation soon.

Urban Cruiser sold 3,131 units in August 2022 and registered a 17.97% YoY growth with 477 units volume growth. It takes 53.44% hit in sales MoM as it sold 6,724 units in July 2022. Kiger shows an opposite trend. With 2,641 units sold, Kiger registers 1.05% drop in sales YoY while registering 1.69% growth MoM with a volume growth of 44 units.

Honda WR-V trails behind the competition in this highly competitive sub 4m SUV segment. It stands at 9th spot and sold just 415 units and falls in the red zone completely. It registers a drop of 38.24% YoY and a drop of 21.25% MoM and just holds 0.84% of this segment. Rumours suggest that Honda will phase out WR-V sometime in 2023 or 2024. We really hope 2023 to be Honda’s comeback year with at least one SUV launch.

Top 10 sub 4m SUVs constitute this entire segment and with 63,059 units sold, it registers a 16.29% growth YoY with 8,832 units volume growth and 0.88% MoM growth. EcoSport has been discontinued with Ford’s exit.