Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs May 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300

Sub 4 metre SUV segment growth potential sits at the fore with most manufacturers taking a bigger piece of the pie

Forecasts for the sub 4m SUV segment have been promising in recent years. It’s no wonder that most manufacturers have a product in the segment. This upbeat projection has seen the segment swell.

But since the market can be a brutal place, the car that started it all is no more available. Ford EcoSport is where the segment came into being. Despite great success, the brand recently shut shop in India.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs May 2022 – Nexon No 1

For May 2022, Tata Nexon YoY volume grew by more than double. Up at 14,614 units from 6,439 units. Volume gain stood at 8,175 units. MoM volume gain stood at 1,143 units, up at 8.5 percent from 13,471 units. Nexon has maintained its No 1 position as India’s best-selling SUV for 6 consecutive months.

Maruti Brezza sales are clocked solid at over 10k units. With low base sales of 2,648 units a year earlier, sales are up manifold at 10,312 units at volume gain of 7,664 units. MoM decline stood at 12.34 percent, down from 11,764 units. Volume loss is reported at 1,452 units. Sales is contained at the moment since the manufacturer is on the cusp of the launch of 2022 Maruti Brezza facelift scheduled for June 30, 2022.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch

Hyundai Venue sales stood at 8.3k units, up from just below 5k units. Volume gain stood at 3,460 units. Sales may have been contained for the month considering the company had 5 non-production days attributed to bi-annual maintenance work. Most importantly, customers are now ready for the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift.

With launch scheduled for June 16, 2022, the manufacturer would have restricted production to just the number of cars needed to be sold before the new model makes its appearance. MoM sales were flat, down marginally from 8,392 units.

Kia Sonet sales growth

Kia India has reported sales shy of the 20k unit mark in both April and May 2022. And Sonet plays an important role here. No surprise that the Venue offshoot performs just as well. Sales are reported at 7.9k units, up from 6,627 units. MoM sales are up from 5,404 units at volume gain just short of 2.5k units.

Mahindra XUV300 sales stood at just over 5k units. MoM growth is reported at 28.47 percent, up from 3,909 units. Volume gain stood at 1,113 units. For the manufacturer, XUV300 is its 3rd best seller in most months. In the last 3 months, May sales have been the highest.

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

Toyota Urban Cruiser (a Brezza offshoot) sales stood at 3,128 units. MoM decline is reported at 11.24 percent, down from 3,524 units. Volume loss stood at 396 units. Nissan Magnite total bookings recently reached the 1 lakh unit mark. Last month sales stood at 1,920 units. MoM sales were flat, down from 1,966 units.

Renault Kiger, which shares platform with Magnite, saw sales at 1,380 units. MoM sales almost halved, down from 2,618 units. Volume loss stood at 1,238 units at 47.29 percent decline. Honda WRV took the final spot on the list at 546 units. MoM sales fell from 635 units to a 14 percent decline. A facelift spyshot was recently circulated online.