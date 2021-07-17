Top 10 SUVs H1 2021 – Creta, Brezza, Seltos, Nexon, Scorpio

SUV sales have been steadily growing in India and new offerings being added to the segment being launched in quick succession

The popularity of SUVs in India is well known. The growth of this segment has been steadily growing each year. Almost every automaker in India has quite few offerings in this segment, while those that do not, are eager to grab a slice of the pie.

Taking into account the top 10 SUVs on sale in India for H1 2021, total sales stood at 3,99,070 units. This was a growth over 122%, when compared to last year’s figures of 1,79,120 units. It may be recalled that sales across all segments noted de-growth in 2020 on account of the pandemic and lockdown.

Hyundai Creta heads the list

Hyundai Creta tops the list as the best-selling SUV. Sales for January to June 2019 had stood at 59,843 units which decreased to 24,725 units in the same period of 2020. However, sales increased substantially in the 6 month period of 2021 with 67,283 units sold.

The Hyundai Creta price now starts at Rs 9,99,990 and goes up to Rs 17,67,400 and sales have recently crossed the 6 lakh unit milestone. The Creta was introduced in India in July 2015 while the second gen model came in March 2020.

In a No. 2 spot among the best-selling SUVs in India was the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with sales of 60,183 units in the January to June 2021 period. Brezza has noted de-growth from 68,403 units sold in the same period of 2019 but an increase by 32,556 units as against 27,627 units sold in the same period of 2020.

Hyundai Venue sales have been steadily growing with each year. Sales which had stood at 15,812 units in the first six month period of 2019, increased to 28,552 units in 2020 and then on to touch a high of 54,675 units during January to June 2021. The Venue has received price revisions of late and the carmaker has introduced two new trims of S (O) and SX (O) Executive and discontinued six variants.

Kia Seltos and Sonet

Kia Seltos and Sonet were at Nos 4 and 6 on the list of best-selling SUVs. Seltos sales increased from 45,215 units sold in the first 6 months of 2020 to 49,643 units in the same period of 2021.

Tata Motors had the Nexon on this list at No 5. Sales were to the extent of 46,247 units in the Jan to June 2021 period up from 45,215 units sold in the corresponding period of 2020. Currently, the Nexon EV is the best-selling electric vehicle in the country registering 650 units in June 2021, which is the highest since its launch in January 2020.

Mahindra Scorpio and XUV300 were lower down the order with sales at 19,465 units and 19,383 units respectively. YTD sales of the Ford EcoSport was at 18,758 units, an increase of 7,453 units over 11,305 units sold in 2020 but down from 21,956 units sold in the same period of 2019. The company gears up for the EcoSport facelift set for launch later this year. The 2021 EcoSport will get revised styling and more features, but no mechanical changes are expected.

MG Hector was at No 10 with sales of 17,765 units in H1 2021 period. Tata Harrier and Safari missed the entry into the top 10 list, but did make it to the Top 20 list. Others in the top 20 include the likes of Kiger, Magnite, Urban Cruiser, Thar, Fortuner, S-Cross, etc.