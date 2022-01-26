Top 10 SUVs Sub 4m Dec 2021 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Magnite, Kiger

Tata Nexon led sales charts in the sub-4 meter segment last month with significant growth reported both on a YoY and MoM basis

The sub 4 meter SUV segment has emerged as a high priority area in recent times. Its adaptability to various road conditions, convenience in both city and off road driving and the various advantages it offers to buyers are reasons for its success.

The segment is getting crowded with every automaker paying more attention to introducing newer offerings with better features to combat competition. Compact SUVs have been outselling similarly priced hatchbacks in recent months which is not surprising considering the many advantages it offers over the latter with only a slightly higher price.

We take a look at the top 10 sub 4 meter SUVs sold in the past month. Sales grew both in terms of YoY and MoM basis with a 6.65 percent increase YoY to 47,842 units up from 44,858 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales increased 1.39 percent from 47,188 units sold in November 2021.

Top 10 SUVs Sub 4m Dec 2021 – Tata Nexon Leads

Initially launched in 2017 and updated in 2020, Tata Nexon has recorded its highest ever monthly sales in December 2021. Sales which had stood at 6,835 units in December 2020, increased 88.72 percent to 12,899 units in the past month.

Nexon MoM sales also increased 27.76 percent over 10,096 units sold in November 2021. Nexon now commands a 26.96 percent share in the segment, which is significantly higher as compared to 21.40 percent held in November 2021. Nexon and Venue were the only two cars in the sub 4 meter SUV segment to see sales pass the 10,000 unit mark in December 2021.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Venue with 10,360 units sold last month. This was a de-growth of 15.86 percent over 12,313 units sold in December 2020 while MoM sales also dipped 1.84 percent from 10,554 units sold in November 2021. Hyundai Venue market share dipped from 22.37 percent held in November 2021 to 21.65 percent in the past month. Venue was launched in May 2019 and has amassed sales to the extent of 2.50 lakh over the past 30 months.

Next up was Maruti Suzuki Brezza with sales of 9,531 units last month. This was a 22.20 percent YoY de-growth from 12,251 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales however showed better results with a 18.66 percent increase over 8,032 units sold in November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on launch of the next gen Brezza. This time round, the subcompact SUV will drop the ‘Vitara’ prefix and will only be known as Maruti Brezza. Launch by April 2022 is being planned. Maruti is also working on a new mid-size SUV, jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota, with launch plans for the festive season of 2022.

XUV300, Sonet, Magnite

Mahindra had its XUV300 at No. 4 on this list of top 10 mid-size SUVs sold in December 2021. Sales increased 9.96 percent YoY to 4,260 units, up from 3,874 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also saw better results with a 1.36 percent increase over 4,203 units sold in November 2021.

Kia Sonet has not been seeing much demand in recent months. Sales in December 2021 dipped 39.96 percent to 3,578 units, down from 5,959 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also fell significantly by 34.26 percent from 5,443 units sold in November 2021.

Kia sells the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival in India. The former two are in the compact SUV segment while the Carnival is a premium MPV. Prices of each of these three models have been hiked recently while the company opens bookings for the new Carens ahead of a February 2022 launch.

Nissan Magnite has added 2,653 units to sales in the past month with a MoM de-growth of 21.72 percent from 3,389 units sold in November 2021. Toyota had its Urban Cruiser at No. 7 with YoY growth at 33.88 percent to 2,359 units and 12.33 percent growth MoM from 2,100 units sold in November 2021.

Renault Kiger sales at 2,117 units in December 2021 dipped MoM basis by 19.90 percent over 2,643 units sold in November 2021 while Honda WR-V at No. 9 saw its sales dip to 85 units, down 90.86 percent over 930 units sold in December 2020 and by 88.32 percent MoM over 728 units sold in November 2021. Ford Ecosport, of which 934 units were sold in December 2020, has since been discontinued after Ford decided to shut shop in India.