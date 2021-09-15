Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jul 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, FZ

It is one of those rare occurrences when all top 20 twenty two-wheelers have positive YoY growth

In a heartening development for two-wheeler manufacturers, YoY export numbers have more than doubled in July 2021. A total of 3,77,261 units were exported in the month, as compared to 1,80,800 units in the corresponding period last year. YoY growth is at 108.66%.

In the top ten, Bajaj has four motorcycles, TVS and Hero have two each whereas Yamaha and Honda have one motorcycle each. Just four of Bajaj’s motorcycles command a collective share in exports of more than 40%. This is evidence to the company’s dominance in two-wheeler exports.

Boxer leads

Bajaj boxer continues to dominate in export markets. A total of 93,548 units were exported in the month of July. YoY growth is 89.30%, as compared to 49,418 units in July last year. Share in exports is at 24.80%. Boxer was earlier available in Indian market with a 150cc engine. However, it was discontinued, as the company shifted focus to entry-level commuters and sports motorcycles.

A consistent performer, TVS Star City is at number two in the list with exports of 68,255 units in July. YoY growth is at 73.82%, as compared to 39,267 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is 18.09%. In domestic market, TVS recently launched a new variant of Star City Plus. Equipped with roto petal disc brakes, the bike was launched at Rs 68,465 (ex-showroom). According to TVS, Star City has 3 million users in India.

Pulsar is at number three in the list with exports of 35,371 units in July. It has registered a strong comeback with YoY growth close to triple in comparison to 12,022 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 9.38%.

In domestic market, Bajaj will be launching 250cc Pulsar, the biggest Pulsar ever. Three variants are likely to be on offer, naked (NS250), semi-faired (250F) and fully-faired (RS250). 250cc Pulsar is expected to debut sometime around Diwali.

CT registers strong growth

At number four in the list is Bajaj CT with exports of 16,386 units in July. YoY growth is 777.66%, as compared to 1,867 units exported in July last year. This is the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. CT share in exports is at 4.34%. In domestic market, Bajaj recently launched 2021 CT110X at a starting price of Rs 55,494. A number of changes have been introduced including cosmetic as well as functional updates. New colour options are also on offer.

No Two Wheeler Exports Jul-21 Jul-20 % 1 Boxer 93,548 49,418 89.30 2 Star City 68,255 39,267 73.82 3 Pulsar 35,371 12,022 194.22 4 CT 16,386 1,867 777.66 5 FZ 12,455 5,072 145.56 6 Apache 11,469 6,729 70.44 7 Discover 11,048 9,220 19.83 8 Navi 9,230 2,374 288.80 9 Acheiver 8,623 989 771.89 10 Splendor 7,925 2,816 181.43 11 Dio 7,618 1,616 371.41 12 X Blade 7,135 144 4854.86 13 CB Shine 6,443 452 1325.44 14 Gixxer 5,544 2,286 142.52 15 Platina 4,884 216 2161.11 16 Hunk 3,518 386 811.40 17 Ray 3,277 924 254.65 18 Dream 3,236 1,843 75.58 19 HF Deluxe 3,052 40 7530.00 20 Burgman 2,844 72 3850.00 21 KTM 390 2,791 5,772 -51.65 22 Ntorq 2,720 1,016 167.72 23 Hornet 2,604 1,648 58.01 24 FZ25 2,471 1,086 127.53 25 SZ 2,338 1,152 102.95 26 Livo 2,300 0 – 27 Gixxer 250 2,268 585 287.69 28 Dominar 400 2,189 1,502 45.74 29 KTM 200 2,075 1,088 90.72 30 BMW 310 1,974 1,322 49.32 31 YD125 1,950 0 – 32 Crux 1,904 1,052 80.99 33 Meteor 350 1,737 0 – 34 Husqvarna 401 1,622 916 77.07 35 Victor 1,600 640 150.00 36 650 Twin 1,598 1,274 25.43 37 SR 50 MT 1,528 391 290.79 38 Grazia 1,401 0 – 39 Dominar 250 1,388 0 – 40 Himalayan 1,329 825 61.09 41 Xpulse 200 1,214 964 25.93 42 KTM 250 1,208 166 627.71 43 Unicorn 160 1,200 768 56.25 44 Activa 1,092 416 162.50 45 Aviator 1,000 0 – 46 R15 962 610 57.70 47 CB350 841 0 – 48 Sport 840 2,280 -63.16 49 KTM 125 758 3,404 -77.73 50 Saluto 680 2,172 -68.69 51 Maestro 650 48 1254.17 52 Hayate 528 0 – 53 Access 520 0 – 54 Lets 502 48 945.83 55 Avenger 447 66 577.27 56 Unicorn 150 400 0 – 57 Husqvarna 200 360 74 386.49 58 TVS XL 326 720 -54.72 59 Intruder 288 0 – 60 SR150 253 48 427.08 61 Jupiter 230 172 33.72 62 Alpha 224 224 0.00 63 SR160 201 6 3250.00 64 SR 125 151 118 27.97 65 Pleasure 128 40 220.00 66 Husqvarna 251 124 63 96.83 67 Avenger 96 288 -66.67 68 Wego 92 446 -79.37 69 Destni 125 80 80 0.00 70 Classic 350 65 41 58.54 71 RR 310 53 0 – 72 Husqvarna 125 42 0 – 73 Saluto RX 36 1,516 -97.63 74 Classic 500 14 213 -93.43 75 Electra 5 1 400.00 76 MT 15 3 40 -92.50 77 CB Twister 0 2,990 -100.00 78 Jive 0 1,429 -100.00 79 Passion 0 1,270 -100.00 80 Glamour 0 512 -100.00 81 Xtreme 0 410 -100.00 82 Typhoon R 50 0 375 -100.00 83 Fascino 0 364 -100.00 84 Vespa 0 149 -100.00 85 Radeon 0 120 -100.00 86 Gusto 0 44 -100.00 87 Thunderbird 350 0 40 -100.00 88 Centuro 0 20 -100.00 89 Bullet 500 0 15 -100.00 90 Karizma 0 8 -100.00 – Total 3,77,261 1,80,800 108.66

Yamaha FZ is fifth with exports of 12,455 units in July. YoY growth is 145.56%, as compared to 5,072 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 3.30%. Other bikes in top ten include TVS Apache (11,469 units), Bajaj Discover (11,048), Honda Navi (9,230), Hero Achiever (8,623), and Hero Splendor (7,925). In percentage terms, Achiever has the second highest YoY growth at 771.89%. In top thirty, only KTM 390 has negative YoY growth.