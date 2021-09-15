Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jul 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, FZ

It is one of those rare occurrences when all top 20 twenty two-wheelers have positive YoY growth
In a heartening development for two-wheeler manufacturers, YoY export numbers have more than doubled in July 2021. A total of 3,77,261 units were exported in the month, as compared to 1,80,800 units in the corresponding period last year. YoY growth is at 108.66%.
In the top ten, Bajaj has four motorcycles, TVS and Hero have two each whereas Yamaha and Honda have one motorcycle each. Just four of Bajaj’s motorcycles command a collective share in exports of more than 40%. This is evidence to the company’s dominance in two-wheeler exports.
Boxer leads
Bajaj boxer continues to dominate in export markets. A total of 93,548 units were exported in the month of July. YoY growth is 89.30%, as compared to 49,418 units in July last year. Share in exports is at 24.80%. Boxer was earlier available in Indian market with a 150cc engine. However, it was discontinued, as the company shifted focus to entry-level commuters and sports motorcycles.
A consistent performer, TVS Star City is at number two in the list with exports of 68,255 units in July. YoY growth is at 73.82%, as compared to 39,267 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is 18.09%. In domestic market, TVS recently launched a new variant of Star City Plus. Equipped with roto petal disc brakes, the bike was launched at Rs 68,465 (ex-showroom). According to TVS, Star City has 3 million users in India.
Pulsar is at number three in the list with exports of 35,371 units in July. It has registered a strong comeback with YoY growth close to triple in comparison to 12,022 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 9.38%.
In domestic market, Bajaj will be launching 250cc Pulsar, the biggest Pulsar ever. Three variants are likely to be on offer, naked (NS250), semi-faired (250F) and fully-faired (RS250). 250cc Pulsar is expected to debut sometime around Diwali.
CT registers strong growth
At number four in the list is Bajaj CT with exports of 16,386 units in July. YoY growth is 777.66%, as compared to 1,867 units exported in July last year. This is the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. CT share in exports is at 4.34%. In domestic market, Bajaj recently launched 2021 CT110X at a starting price of Rs 55,494. A number of changes have been introduced including cosmetic as well as functional updates. New colour options are also on offer.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Jul-21
|Jul-20
|%
|1
|Boxer
|93,548
|49,418
|89.30
|2
|Star City
|68,255
|39,267
|73.82
|3
|Pulsar
|35,371
|12,022
|194.22
|4
|CT
|16,386
|1,867
|777.66
|5
|FZ
|12,455
|5,072
|145.56
|6
|Apache
|11,469
|6,729
|70.44
|7
|Discover
|11,048
|9,220
|19.83
|8
|Navi
|9,230
|2,374
|288.80
|9
|Acheiver
|8,623
|989
|771.89
|10
|Splendor
|7,925
|2,816
|181.43
|11
|Dio
|7,618
|1,616
|371.41
|12
|X Blade
|7,135
|144
|4854.86
|13
|CB Shine
|6,443
|452
|1325.44
|14
|Gixxer
|5,544
|2,286
|142.52
|15
|Platina
|4,884
|216
|2161.11
|16
|Hunk
|3,518
|386
|811.40
|17
|Ray
|3,277
|924
|254.65
|18
|Dream
|3,236
|1,843
|75.58
|19
|HF Deluxe
|3,052
|40
|7530.00
|20
|Burgman
|2,844
|72
|3850.00
|21
|KTM 390
|2,791
|5,772
|-51.65
|22
|Ntorq
|2,720
|1,016
|167.72
|23
|Hornet
|2,604
|1,648
|58.01
|24
|FZ25
|2,471
|1,086
|127.53
|25
|SZ
|2,338
|1,152
|102.95
|26
|Livo
|2,300
|0
|–
|27
|Gixxer 250
|2,268
|585
|287.69
|28
|Dominar 400
|2,189
|1,502
|45.74
|29
|KTM 200
|2,075
|1,088
|90.72
|30
|BMW 310
|1,974
|1,322
|49.32
|31
|YD125
|1,950
|0
|–
|32
|Crux
|1,904
|1,052
|80.99
|33
|Meteor 350
|1,737
|0
|–
|34
|Husqvarna 401
|1,622
|916
|77.07
|35
|Victor
|1,600
|640
|150.00
|36
|650 Twin
|1,598
|1,274
|25.43
|37
|SR 50 MT
|1,528
|391
|290.79
|38
|Grazia
|1,401
|0
|–
|39
|Dominar 250
|1,388
|0
|–
|40
|Himalayan
|1,329
|825
|61.09
|41
|Xpulse 200
|1,214
|964
|25.93
|42
|KTM 250
|1,208
|166
|627.71
|43
|Unicorn 160
|1,200
|768
|56.25
|44
|Activa
|1,092
|416
|162.50
|45
|Aviator
|1,000
|0
|–
|46
|R15
|962
|610
|57.70
|47
|CB350
|841
|0
|–
|48
|Sport
|840
|2,280
|-63.16
|49
|KTM 125
|758
|3,404
|-77.73
|50
|Saluto
|680
|2,172
|-68.69
|51
|Maestro
|650
|48
|1254.17
|52
|Hayate
|528
|0
|–
|53
|Access
|520
|0
|–
|54
|Lets
|502
|48
|945.83
|55
|Avenger
|447
|66
|577.27
|56
|Unicorn 150
|400
|0
|–
|57
|Husqvarna 200
|360
|74
|386.49
|58
|TVS XL
|326
|720
|-54.72
|59
|Intruder
|288
|0
|–
|60
|SR150
|253
|48
|427.08
|61
|Jupiter
|230
|172
|33.72
|62
|Alpha
|224
|224
|0.00
|63
|SR160
|201
|6
|3250.00
|64
|SR 125
|151
|118
|27.97
|65
|Pleasure
|128
|40
|220.00
|66
|Husqvarna 251
|124
|63
|96.83
|67
|Avenger
|96
|288
|-66.67
|68
|Wego
|92
|446
|-79.37
|69
|Destni 125
|80
|80
|0.00
|70
|Classic 350
|65
|41
|58.54
|71
|RR 310
|53
|0
|–
|72
|Husqvarna 125
|42
|0
|–
|73
|Saluto RX
|36
|1,516
|-97.63
|74
|Classic 500
|14
|213
|-93.43
|75
|Electra
|5
|1
|400.00
|76
|MT 15
|3
|40
|-92.50
|77
|CB Twister
|0
|2,990
|-100.00
|78
|Jive
|0
|1,429
|-100.00
|79
|Passion
|0
|1,270
|-100.00
|80
|Glamour
|0
|512
|-100.00
|81
|Xtreme
|0
|410
|-100.00
|82
|Typhoon R 50
|0
|375
|-100.00
|83
|Fascino
|0
|364
|-100.00
|84
|Vespa
|0
|149
|-100.00
|85
|Radeon
|0
|120
|-100.00
|86
|Gusto
|0
|44
|-100.00
|87
|Thunderbird 350
|0
|40
|-100.00
|88
|Centuro
|0
|20
|-100.00
|89
|Bullet 500
|0
|15
|-100.00
|90
|Karizma
|0
|8
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,77,261
|1,80,800
|108.66
Yamaha FZ is fifth with exports of 12,455 units in July. YoY growth is 145.56%, as compared to 5,072 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 3.30%. Other bikes in top ten include TVS Apache (11,469 units), Bajaj Discover (11,048), Honda Navi (9,230), Hero Achiever (8,623), and Hero Splendor (7,925). In percentage terms, Achiever has the second highest YoY growth at 771.89%. In top thirty, only KTM 390 has negative YoY growth.