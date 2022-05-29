Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 – Pulsar, FZ, Apache, Splendor

Two-wheeler exports in March 2022 were marginally down by -1.12% (YoY); a total of 3,51,241 units were exported in the month

As compared to March 2022, exports in the corresponding period last year were at 3,55,230 units. In the top 10, only five two-wheelers have positive YoY growth. Bajaj has four bikes in top ten, whereas TVS has three. Hero MotoCorp has two and Yamaha has FZ featured in top 10 list.

Boxer continues to be a bestseller in international markets. It was popular here also, but was discontinued, as Pulsar motorcycles started to gain prominence. Boxer has qualities similar to Pulsar, in that, it is capable of delivering powerful performance and can sustain rough use. Africa is one of the biggest markets for Boxer motorcycle.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 – Boxer leads

Boxer exports in March 2022 were at 90,016 units. YoY growth is up by 7.43%, as compared to 83,788 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 25.63%.

At number two and three in the list is Star City 125 and Star City. Exports are at 35,206 units and 32,785 units, respectively. Both motorcycles have registered negative YoY growth in March 2022. Star City 125 numbers are down by -1.49%, as compared to 35,737 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 10.02%. Star City YoY growth is down by -0.56%, as compared to 32,970 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 9.33%.

Pulsar is fourth in the list with exports of 22,648 units in March 2022. YoY growth is down by -13.74%, as compared to 26,256 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 6.45%. After launch of 250cc Pulsar motorcycles, Bajaj is working to update the entire Pulsar range. Among the changes will be updated engines, with architecture similar to the one used with N250 and F250. Updated Pulsar bikes will also be getting cosmetic enhancements and some new features.

At number five is Bajaj CT with exports of 15,360 units in March. YoY growth has improved by 8.05%, as compared to 14,216 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.37%.

Hunk registers strong growth

Placed at number seven in the list, Hero Hunk has exports of 11,267 units in March. YoY growth has jumped 317.14%, as compared to 2,701 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 3.21%. The other Hero bike in the list is Splendor, placed at 10th place. Exports were at 8,913 units in March. YoY growth is 25.43%, as compared to 7,106 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.54%.

No Two Wheeler Exports Mar-22 Mar-21 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 90,016 83,788 7.43 2 Star City 125 35,206 35,737 -1.49 3 Star City 32,785 32,970 -0.56 4 Pulsar 22,648 26,256 -13.74 5 CT 15,360 14,216 8.05 6 FZ 13,670 13,066 4.62 7 Hunk 11,267 2,701 317.14 8 Discover 10,616 13,280 -20.06 9 Apache 10,337 16,697 -38.09 10 Splendor 8,913 7,106 25.43 11 Gixxer 8,832 5,636 56.71 12 HF Deluxe 7,570 9,091 -16.73 13 Raider 7,000 0 – 14 Sport 5,034 8,400 -40.07 15 RayZR 4,288 5,498 -22.01 16 Crux 4,172 5,718 -27.04 17 Dio 3,904 4,827 -19.12 18 Navi 3,548 3,353 5.82 19 Himalayan 3,476 1,857 87.18 20 Glamour 3,272 942 247.35 21 Burgman 2,792 1,138 145.34 22 Classic 350 2,581 679 280.12 23 YD125 2,550 0 – 24 Gixxer 250 2,333 2,576 -9.43 25 Ntorq 2,312 6,184 -62.61 26 FZ25 2,130 2,911 -26.83 27 BMW 310 2,108 2,128 -0.94 28 650 TwinS 2,097 1,764 18.88 29 SZ 2,040 2,060 -0.97 30 CB Shine 1,790 3,425 -47.74 31 Platina 1,682 2,436 -30.95 32 Dominar 400 1,484 920 61.30 33 SXR 50 1,456 0 – 34 Xpulse 200 1,386 2,375 -41.64 35 X Blade 1,380 1,028 34.24 36 KTM 390 1,356 2,392 -43.31 37 Dominar 250 1,188 326 264.42 38 KTM 125 1,094 1,260 -13.17 39 Meteor 350 1,046 890 17.53 40 Dream 1,040 1,284 -19.00 41 CT 150 1,008 0 – 42 Saluto 900 260 246.15 43 Passion 810 450 80.00 44 Vespa 807 710 13.66 45 Husqvarna 401 772 302 155.63 46 CB Unicorn 160 768 384 100.00 47 Maestro 724 732 -1.09 48 R15 717 1,026 -30.12 49 KTM 200 708 660 7.27 50 Radeon 640 1,040 -38.46 51 Hayate 600 120 400.00 52 Victor 480 800 -40.00 53 KTM 250 462 452 2.21 54 H’Ness CB350 450 150 200.00 55 Platina 420 492 -14.63 56 Livo 400 700 -42.86 57 Destni 125 328 582 -43.64 58 SR150 282 447 -36.91 59 SR 125 268 539 -50.28 60 SR160 257 167 53.89 61 Grazia 240 1,380 -82.61 62 Husqvarna 125 210 504 -58.33 63 Avenger 220 201 9 2133.33 64 Activa 196 156 25.64 65 Aviator 160 640 -75.00 66 Intruder 156 0 – 67 Pleasure 120 470 -74.47 68 Alpha 112 392 -71.43 69 MT 15 80 240 -66.67 70 Saluto RX 72 2,344 -96.93 71 RR 310 60 37 62.16 72 Access 48 0 – 73 Avenger 160 18 1,248 -98.56 74 CB Hornet 160R 8 872 -99.08 75 Acheiver 0 4,573 -100.00 76 Xtreme 0 3,319 -100.00 77 Classic 500 0 691 -100.00 78 Xtreme. 0 276 -100.00 79 CB Unicorn 150 0 270 -100.00 80 Lets 0 240 -100.00 81 Wego 0 214 -100.00 82 Jupiter 0 133 -100.00 83 Husqvarna 251 0 127 -100.00 84 Fascino 0 81 -100.00 85 Husqvarna 201 0 72 -100.00 86 Hornet 2.0 0 10 -100.00 87 Electra 0 3 -100.00 88 Bullet 500 0 1 -100.00 – Total 3,51,241 3,55,230 -1.12

Yamaha FZ is at 6th place, with exports of 13,670 units in March. YoY growth is 4.62%, as compared to 13,066 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 3.89%. Discover and Apache are placed at 8th and 9th position, respectively. Both of these have negative YoY growth in March 2022. Discover and Apache exports are at 10,616 units and 10,337 units, respectively.