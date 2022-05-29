Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 – Pulsar, FZ, Apache, Splendor

Two-wheeler exports in March 2022 were marginally down by -1.12% (YoY); a total of 3,51,241 units were exported in the month
As compared to March 2022, exports in the corresponding period last year were at 3,55,230 units. In the top 10, only five two-wheelers have positive YoY growth. Bajaj has four bikes in top ten, whereas TVS has three. Hero MotoCorp has two and Yamaha has FZ featured in top 10 list.
Boxer continues to be a bestseller in international markets. It was popular here also, but was discontinued, as Pulsar motorcycles started to gain prominence. Boxer has qualities similar to Pulsar, in that, it is capable of delivering powerful performance and can sustain rough use. Africa is one of the biggest markets for Boxer motorcycle.
Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 – Boxer leads
Boxer exports in March 2022 were at 90,016 units. YoY growth is up by 7.43%, as compared to 83,788 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 25.63%.
At number two and three in the list is Star City 125 and Star City. Exports are at 35,206 units and 32,785 units, respectively. Both motorcycles have registered negative YoY growth in March 2022. Star City 125 numbers are down by -1.49%, as compared to 35,737 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 10.02%. Star City YoY growth is down by -0.56%, as compared to 32,970 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 9.33%.
Pulsar is fourth in the list with exports of 22,648 units in March 2022. YoY growth is down by -13.74%, as compared to 26,256 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 6.45%. After launch of 250cc Pulsar motorcycles, Bajaj is working to update the entire Pulsar range. Among the changes will be updated engines, with architecture similar to the one used with N250 and F250. Updated Pulsar bikes will also be getting cosmetic enhancements and some new features.
At number five is Bajaj CT with exports of 15,360 units in March. YoY growth has improved by 8.05%, as compared to 14,216 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.37%.
Hunk registers strong growth
Placed at number seven in the list, Hero Hunk has exports of 11,267 units in March. YoY growth has jumped 317.14%, as compared to 2,701 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 3.21%. The other Hero bike in the list is Splendor, placed at 10th place. Exports were at 8,913 units in March. YoY growth is 25.43%, as compared to 7,106 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.54%.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|Growth % YoY
|1
|Boxer
|90,016
|83,788
|7.43
|2
|Star City 125
|35,206
|35,737
|-1.49
|3
|Star City
|32,785
|32,970
|-0.56
|4
|Pulsar
|22,648
|26,256
|-13.74
|5
|CT
|15,360
|14,216
|8.05
|6
|FZ
|13,670
|13,066
|4.62
|7
|Hunk
|11,267
|2,701
|317.14
|8
|Discover
|10,616
|13,280
|-20.06
|9
|Apache
|10,337
|16,697
|-38.09
|10
|Splendor
|8,913
|7,106
|25.43
|11
|Gixxer
|8,832
|5,636
|56.71
|12
|HF Deluxe
|7,570
|9,091
|-16.73
|13
|Raider
|7,000
|0
|–
|14
|Sport
|5,034
|8,400
|-40.07
|15
|RayZR
|4,288
|5,498
|-22.01
|16
|Crux
|4,172
|5,718
|-27.04
|17
|Dio
|3,904
|4,827
|-19.12
|18
|Navi
|3,548
|3,353
|5.82
|19
|Himalayan
|3,476
|1,857
|87.18
|20
|Glamour
|3,272
|942
|247.35
|21
|Burgman
|2,792
|1,138
|145.34
|22
|Classic 350
|2,581
|679
|280.12
|23
|YD125
|2,550
|0
|–
|24
|Gixxer 250
|2,333
|2,576
|-9.43
|25
|Ntorq
|2,312
|6,184
|-62.61
|26
|FZ25
|2,130
|2,911
|-26.83
|27
|BMW 310
|2,108
|2,128
|-0.94
|28
|650 TwinS
|2,097
|1,764
|18.88
|29
|SZ
|2,040
|2,060
|-0.97
|30
|CB Shine
|1,790
|3,425
|-47.74
|31
|Platina
|1,682
|2,436
|-30.95
|32
|Dominar 400
|1,484
|920
|61.30
|33
|SXR 50
|1,456
|0
|–
|34
|Xpulse 200
|1,386
|2,375
|-41.64
|35
|X Blade
|1,380
|1,028
|34.24
|36
|KTM 390
|1,356
|2,392
|-43.31
|37
|Dominar 250
|1,188
|326
|264.42
|38
|KTM 125
|1,094
|1,260
|-13.17
|39
|Meteor 350
|1,046
|890
|17.53
|40
|Dream
|1,040
|1,284
|-19.00
|41
|CT 150
|1,008
|0
|–
|42
|Saluto
|900
|260
|246.15
|43
|Passion
|810
|450
|80.00
|44
|Vespa
|807
|710
|13.66
|45
|Husqvarna 401
|772
|302
|155.63
|46
|CB Unicorn 160
|768
|384
|100.00
|47
|Maestro
|724
|732
|-1.09
|48
|R15
|717
|1,026
|-30.12
|49
|KTM 200
|708
|660
|7.27
|50
|Radeon
|640
|1,040
|-38.46
|51
|Hayate
|600
|120
|400.00
|52
|Victor
|480
|800
|-40.00
|53
|KTM 250
|462
|452
|2.21
|54
|H’Ness CB350
|450
|150
|200.00
|55
|Platina
|420
|492
|-14.63
|56
|Livo
|400
|700
|-42.86
|57
|Destni 125
|328
|582
|-43.64
|58
|SR150
|282
|447
|-36.91
|59
|SR 125
|268
|539
|-50.28
|60
|SR160
|257
|167
|53.89
|61
|Grazia
|240
|1,380
|-82.61
|62
|Husqvarna 125
|210
|504
|-58.33
|63
|Avenger 220
|201
|9
|2133.33
|64
|Activa
|196
|156
|25.64
|65
|Aviator
|160
|640
|-75.00
|66
|Intruder
|156
|0
|–
|67
|Pleasure
|120
|470
|-74.47
|68
|Alpha
|112
|392
|-71.43
|69
|MT 15
|80
|240
|-66.67
|70
|Saluto RX
|72
|2,344
|-96.93
|71
|RR 310
|60
|37
|62.16
|72
|Access
|48
|0
|–
|73
|Avenger 160
|18
|1,248
|-98.56
|74
|CB Hornet 160R
|8
|872
|-99.08
|75
|Acheiver
|0
|4,573
|-100.00
|76
|Xtreme
|0
|3,319
|-100.00
|77
|Classic 500
|0
|691
|-100.00
|78
|Xtreme.
|0
|276
|-100.00
|79
|CB Unicorn 150
|0
|270
|-100.00
|80
|Lets
|0
|240
|-100.00
|81
|Wego
|0
|214
|-100.00
|82
|Jupiter
|0
|133
|-100.00
|83
|Husqvarna 251
|0
|127
|-100.00
|84
|Fascino
|0
|81
|-100.00
|85
|Husqvarna 201
|0
|72
|-100.00
|86
|Hornet 2.0
|0
|10
|-100.00
|87
|Electra
|0
|3
|-100.00
|88
|Bullet 500
|0
|1
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,51,241
|3,55,230
|-1.12
Yamaha FZ is at 6th place, with exports of 13,670 units in March. YoY growth is 4.62%, as compared to 13,066 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 3.89%. Discover and Apache are placed at 8th and 9th position, respectively. Both of these have negative YoY growth in March 2022. Discover and Apache exports are at 10,616 units and 10,337 units, respectively.