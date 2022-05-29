HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 - Pulsar, FZ, Apache, Splendor

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 – Pulsar, FZ, Apache, Splendor

Two-wheeler exports in March 2022 were marginally down by -1.12% (YoY); a total of 3,51,241 units were exported in the month

As compared to March 2022, exports in the corresponding period last year were at 3,55,230 units. In the top 10, only five two-wheelers have positive YoY growth. Bajaj has four bikes in top ten, whereas TVS has three. Hero MotoCorp has two and Yamaha has FZ featured in top 10 list.

Boxer continues to be a bestseller in international markets. It was popular here also, but was discontinued, as Pulsar motorcycles started to gain prominence. Boxer has qualities similar to Pulsar, in that, it is capable of delivering powerful performance and can sustain rough use. Africa is one of the biggest markets for Boxer motorcycle.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Mar 2022 – Boxer leads

Boxer exports in March 2022 were at 90,016 units. YoY growth is up by 7.43%, as compared to 83,788 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 25.63%.

At number two and three in the list is Star City 125 and Star City. Exports are at 35,206 units and 32,785 units, respectively. Both motorcycles have registered negative YoY growth in March 2022. Star City 125 numbers are down by -1.49%, as compared to 35,737 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 10.02%. Star City YoY growth is down by -0.56%, as compared to 32,970 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 9.33%.

Pulsar is fourth in the list with exports of 22,648 units in March 2022. YoY growth is down by -13.74%, as compared to 26,256 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 6.45%. After launch of 250cc Pulsar motorcycles, Bajaj is working to update the entire Pulsar range. Among the changes will be updated engines, with architecture similar to the one used with N250 and F250. Updated Pulsar bikes will also be getting cosmetic enhancements and some new features.

At number five is Bajaj CT with exports of 15,360 units in March. YoY growth has improved by 8.05%, as compared to 14,216 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.37%.

Hunk registers strong growth

Placed at number seven in the list, Hero Hunk has exports of 11,267 units in March. YoY growth has jumped 317.14%, as compared to 2,701 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 3.21%. The other Hero bike in the list is Splendor, placed at 10th place. Exports were at 8,913 units in March. YoY growth is 25.43%, as compared to 7,106 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.54%.

NoTwo Wheeler ExportsMar-22Mar-21Growth % YoY
1Boxer90,01683,7887.43
2Star City 12535,20635,737-1.49
3Star City32,78532,970-0.56
4Pulsar22,64826,256-13.74
5CT15,36014,2168.05
6FZ13,67013,0664.62
7Hunk11,2672,701317.14
8Discover10,61613,280-20.06
9Apache10,33716,697-38.09
10Splendor8,9137,10625.43
11Gixxer8,8325,63656.71
12HF Deluxe7,5709,091-16.73
13Raider7,0000
14Sport5,0348,400-40.07
15RayZR4,2885,498-22.01
16Crux4,1725,718-27.04
17Dio3,9044,827-19.12
18Navi3,5483,3535.82
19Himalayan3,4761,85787.18
20Glamour3,272942247.35
21Burgman2,7921,138145.34
22Classic 3502,581679280.12
23YD1252,5500
24Gixxer 2502,3332,576-9.43
25Ntorq2,3126,184-62.61
26FZ252,1302,911-26.83
27BMW 3102,1082,128-0.94
28650 TwinS2,0971,76418.88
29SZ2,0402,060-0.97
30CB Shine1,7903,425-47.74
31Platina1,6822,436-30.95
32Dominar 4001,48492061.30
33SXR 501,4560
34Xpulse 2001,3862,375-41.64
35X Blade1,3801,02834.24
36KTM 3901,3562,392-43.31
37Dominar 2501,188326264.42
38KTM 1251,0941,260-13.17
39Meteor 3501,04689017.53
40Dream1,0401,284-19.00
41CT 1501,0080
42Saluto900260246.15
43Passion81045080.00
44Vespa80771013.66
45Husqvarna 401772302155.63
46CB Unicorn 160768384100.00
47Maestro724732-1.09
48R157171,026-30.12
49KTM 2007086607.27
50Radeon6401,040-38.46
51Hayate600120400.00
52Victor480800-40.00
53KTM 2504624522.21
54H’Ness CB350450150200.00
55Platina420492-14.63
56Livo400700-42.86
57Destni 125328582-43.64
58 SR150282447-36.91
59 SR 125268539-50.28
60 SR16025716753.89
61Grazia2401,380-82.61
62Husqvarna 125210504-58.33
63Avenger 22020192133.33
64Activa19615625.64
65Aviator160640-75.00
66Intruder1560
67Pleasure120470-74.47
68Alpha112392-71.43
69MT 1580240-66.67
70Saluto RX722,344-96.93
71RR 310603762.16
72Access480
73Avenger 160181,248-98.56
74CB Hornet 160R8872-99.08
75Acheiver04,573-100.00
76Xtreme03,319-100.00
77Classic 5000691-100.00
78Xtreme.0276-100.00
79CB Unicorn 1500270-100.00
80Lets0240-100.00
81Wego0214-100.00
82Jupiter0133-100.00
83Husqvarna 2510127-100.00
84Fascino081-100.00
85Husqvarna 201072-100.00
86Hornet 2.0010-100.00
87Electra03-100.00
88Bullet 50001-100.00
Total3,51,2413,55,230-1.12

Yamaha FZ is at 6th place, with exports of 13,670 units in March. YoY growth is 4.62%, as compared to 13,066 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 3.89%. Discover and Apache are placed at 8th and 9th position, respectively. Both of these have negative YoY growth in March 2022. Discover and Apache exports are at 10,616 units and 10,337 units, respectively.

