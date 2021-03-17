Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2021 – Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa

Hero Splendor regains the No 1 position for the month of Feb 2021 in two wheeler sales for Feb 2021

Top 10 two wheeler sales in Feb 21 increased by 6.44 percent to 10,14,963 units, up from 9,35,578 units sold in Feb 20. In the top spot was the Hero Splendor commuter bike commanding a market share of 24.38 percent. Sales in the past month stood at 2,47,422 units, up 14.98 percent as against 2,15,196 units sold in Feb 20.

Earlier this month, the company also introduced 100 Million Editions of its existing models to celebrate 100 million cumulative production milestone achieved in January this year. These includes the 100 Million Editions of Splendor Plus and Passion Pro.

Honda Activa Slips To No 2

At No.2 was the Honda Activa. Sales in the past month suffered a de-growth of 6.09 percent to 2,09389 units down from 2,22,961 units sold in Feb 20. The Honda Activa offered in three variants, namely Standard, Alloy, and Deluxe, starts at Rs.70,629 for the base Standard variant.

Third on the list of 10 bestselling two wheelers in the past month was the Hero HF Deluxe. Sales however, dipped 28.23 percent YoY, to 1,26,309 units, down from 1,75,997 units sold in the same month of the previous year. HF Deluxe currently commands a market share of 12.44 percent.

CB Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter

At No. 4 was the CB Shine India’s first bikes to get the BS6 treatment, noting the highest percentage growth in sales among the top 10 bikes sold in Feb 21. Sales which had stood at 50,825 units in Feb 20 increased 128.18 percent to 1,15,970 units in the past month.

Bajaj also saw its Pulsar sales end on a positive note in Feb 21, up 7.65 percent to 81,454 units, an increase of 5,785 units over 75,669 units sold in Feb 20.

TVS Jupiter sales increased 66 percent to 52,189 units in Feb 21, with a 20,749 unit increase over 31,440 units sold in the same month of the previous year. In Jan 2021, TVS Motor introduced an entry level variant of the new Jupiter which is Rs.2,000 cheaper than the standard variant of the 110cc scooter. TVS Motor also had the XL Super two wheeler on this list of top 10 models though it suffered a de-growth of 7.81 percent to 51,445 units.

No Top 10 2Wheelers Feb-21 Feb-20 % 1 Splendor 2,47,422 2,15,196 14.98 2 Activa 2,09,389 2,22,961 -6.09 3 HF Deluxe 1,26,309 1,75,997 -28.23 4 CB Shine 1,15,970 50,825 128.18 5 Pulsar 81,454 75,669 7.65 6 Jupiter 52,189 31,440 66.00 7 XL Super 51,445 55,802 -7.81 8 Access 48,496 50,103 -3.21 9 Platina 46,264 33,799 36.88 10 Classic 350 36,025 41,786 -13.79 – Total 10,14,963 9,53,578 6.44

Access, Platina and Classic 350

Lower down the order were the Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina and the RE Classic 350. Of these three, only the Platina noted positive sales, up 36.88 percent to 46,264 units sold in Feb 21 as against 33,799 units sold in Feb 20. Royal Enfield is set to introduce an all new Classic 350 in the months ahead and spy shots reveal an instrument cluster and Tripper navigation system which had earlier debuted on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.