Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales FY 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Jupiter, Platina

Top 10 two wheeler sales volumes contracted by 12 percent in FY21 over sales in FY20

Top 10 entries in the two wheeler segment for FY21 were commanded by Hero MotoCorp with four of its two wheelers in the list, while Honda, Bajaj and TVS had two each. Total top 10 two wheeler sales stood at 1,05,55,104 units in FY21, a de-growth of 12 percent as against 1,19,94,646 units sold in FY20. Each of the top 10 two wheelers suffered de-growth with the exception of Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar.

Splendor No 1

It was the Hero Splendor that was at the top of this list with a share of 23.31 percent. Sales during the period April 2020 to March 2021 stood at 24,60,248 units, down 6.55 percent over 26,32,800 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

On this list of top 10 best-selling two wheelers for FY21, Hero MotoCorp also had the HF Deluxe at No.3 with sales de-growth of 19 percent to 16,61,272 units down from 20,50,974 units sold in FY20 while the Hero Passion and Glamour were lower down the order at Nos. 8 and 9 respectively. Both suffered de-growth in sales with Passion sales down 2.95 percent to 4,87,455 units in FY21, down from 5,02,264 units sold in FY20.

Glamour sales suffered a deeper de-growth of 23.18 percent to 4,62,912 units in the past year, down from 6,02,623 units sold in FY2. Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike across its best-selling models such as the Splendor, Passion, Maestro, HF Deluxe, Xpulse from 1st April 2021.

Honda Activa at No.2

Sales of the Hero Splendor were over that of the Honda Activa by a huge margin. Activa scooter sales stood at 19,39,640 units, down 25.14 percent over 25,91,059 units sold in FY20. Honda also had the CB Shine at No.4 and reported sales growth of 4.20 percent in FY21 to 9,88,201 units, up 39,817 units as against 9,48,384 units sold in FY20.

Bajaj Auto Pulsar and Platina also made it to this list at No.5 and No.10 positions. Pulsar sales grew by 10.51 percent in FY21 to 9,45,978 units, up from 8,56,026 units sold in the same period of the previous year. However, Platina sales dipped 21.89 percent to 4,51,685 units, down 1,26,552 units as compared to 5,78,237 units sold in FY20.

Bajaj Auto Limited has also recently increased prices of the CT and Platina range from 1st April 2021 despite which they continue to be the most affordable commuter motorcycles in the country.

Top 10 2Wheelers FY2021 FY2020 % Growth 1. Splendor 24,60,248 26,32,800 -6.55 2. Activa 19,39,640 25,91,059 -25.14 3. HF Deluxe 16,61,272 20,50,974 -19.00 4. CB Shine 9,88,201 9,48,384 4.20 5. Pulsar 9,45,978 8,56,026 10.51 6. TVS XL 6,17,247 6,36,812 -3.07 7. Jupiter 5,40,466 5,95,467 -9.24 8. Passion 4,87,455 5,02,264 -2.95 9. Glamour 4,62,912 6,02,623 -23.18 10. Platina 4,51,685 5,78,237 -21.89 Total 1,05,55,104 1,19,94,646 -12.00

TVS XL and Jupiter

TVS Motor had the XL moped and Jupiter scooter on the list of top 10 best-selling two wheelers for FY21. TVS XL at No. 6 suffered a de-growth of 3.07 percent to 6,17,247 units in FY21, down from 6,36,812 units sold in FY20. Jupiter sales on the other hand dipped 9.24 percent top 5,40,466 units, a difference of 55,001 units as compared to 5,95,467 units sold in FY20.

TVS Motor recently introduced start-stop technology on the Jupiter recently so as to make it competitive against its counterparts. TVS has also increased prices by Rs.500-2,500 for its scooters from 1st April 2021. The Jupiter range prices are hiked by Rs.940-1,250 with the company citing rising input costs.