In August 2020, the two wheeler industry has gained pace

SIAM reports unit sales for the top 10 two wheelers a gain of 4.87 percent. Hero Splendor sits at the top of the table with 2,32,301 units sold, up 9.14 percent from 2,12,839 units sold in August 2019. This accounts for volume gain of 19,462 units. The top order remains largely unchanged with Hero Splendor unchallenged in its dominance.

Second spot goes to Honda Activa, which remains the largest selling scooter for years at an end. This despite the fact that Honda Activa volumes have fallen by 17.36 percent. Sales last month is reported at 1,93,607 units, down by 40,672 units from 2,34,279 units sold the year earlier.

Hero Motocorp cements third place on the list with its HF Deluxe motorcycle. Having gained 10.26 percent, sales is reported at 1,77,168 units, up 16,484 units from 1,60,684 units reported in August 2019. Honda CB shine is fourth on the list having gained 21.39 percent in sales volume. Sales grew to 1,06,133 units at a gain of 18,699 units, up from 87,434 units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2020

Bajaj find a single mention on the list and fifth position. Pulsar range sales grew by 23.58 percent. What is up at 87,202 units having gained 16,640 units in volume, up from 70,562 units sold in August 2019. TVS XL moped sales is reported at 70,126 units. Volume gain is considerable at 25.65 percent with sales having grown by 14,314 units, up from 55,812 units.

Hero Motocorp also secured seventh and eighth place on the list. Hero Glamour sales fell by 10.53 percent. Sales is down to 54,315 units from 60,706 units. Hero Passion sales gain is the largest in the top order at 27.49 percent. Growth of 11,314 units so the company report sales at 52,471 units up from 41,157 units.

TVS Jupiter scooter sales fell by 9.46 percent. Sales is down to 52,378 units down by 5,471 units from 57,849 units. Honda Dio secure as last place in the list of top 10 two wheelers sold last month. Sales is reported at a gain of 13.87 percent, up at 42,957 units from 37,726 units.

Overall Report

Total sales for the aforementioned of two wheelers accounts for 10,68,658 units up 4.87 percent from 10,19,048 units. Total volume gain for the top 10 two wheelers sold is 49,610 units.

Of the top order, 7 of 10 listings have reported sales growth, whereas 3 have reported sales decline. Overall results could bring some cheer to the market, and reiterates the continual lifting of lockdown phases, which had brought business to a complete standstill at the start of the last quarter. The ongoing festive season also brings cheer to the market as it is recognised as a traditional period of high sales.