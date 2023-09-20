Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Jupiter, Raider

Top 10 Two-Wheelers Sold in India in August 2023: A Year-on-Year and Month-on-Month Analysis

India’s two-wheeler market has been a cornerstone of the country’s mobility landscape for decades. As of August 2023, the industry continues to flourish, with a similar range of motorcycles and scooters capturing the attention of consumers. In this article, we delve into the top 10 two-wheelers sold in India for the month of August 2023, comparing their performance with August 2022 (year-on-year) and July 2023 (month-on-month).

Top 10 Two Wheelers Year-on-Year Analysis (Aug 2023 vs. Aug 2022)

With 2,89,930 units sold, Hero Splendor maintains its position as the top-selling two-wheeler in India, showcasing a modest 1.37% growth over August 2022. While still securing the second spot, Honda Activa experienced a slight decline of 2.84% YoY, with 2,14,872 units sold. Activa remains a formidable contender in the scooter segment.

Honda Shine demonstrated a remarkable 23.78% YoY growth, selling 1,48,712 units in August 2023. Bajaj Pulsar series saw a 6.64% YoY decrease, with 90,685 units sold. Nevertheless, it retains its reputation as a sporty and performance-oriented choice. Hero HF Deluxe recorded a slight YoY increase of 1.08%, selling 73,006 units. It remains a budget-friendly option for Indian riders.

TVS Jupiter maintained its position with 70,065 units sold, experiencing negligible YoY change. Suzuki Access witnessed impressive YoY growth of 32.88%, selling 53,651 units. TVS Raider made a remarkable leap with an astounding 111.20% YoY growth, selling 42,375 units. Raider has replaced Apache as the No 1 selling TVS motorcycle in India. Bajaj Platina faced a significant YoY drop of 59.30%, selling 40,693 units. With 38,043 units sold, Hero Passion showcased notable YoY growth of 35.15%.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Month-on-Month Analysis (Aug 2023 vs. Jul 2023)

Hero Splendor experienced a substantial 26.69% MoM growth, surpassing 2,89,930 units in August 2023, reflecting its strong market presence. Honda Activa recorded a remarkable 58.78% MoM growth, selling 2,14,872 units, likely due to increased consumer demand in August.

With a 44.28% MoM growth, the Honda Shine sold 1,48,712 units. Bajaj Pulsar saw a modest 3.10% MoM growth, selling 90,685 units. Hero HF Deluxe witnessed a 10.73% MoM growth, selling 73,006 units. TVS Jupiter experienced a 5.46% MoM growth, selling 70,065 units

Suzuki Access recorded a 3.82% MoM growth, selling 53,651 units. TVS Raider had an impressive 14.84% MoM growth, selling 42,375 units, signifying its increasing acceptance among motorcycle enthusiasts. Bajaj Platina showed a substantial 21.27% MoM growth, selling 40,693 units. Hero Passion recorded an 11.06% MoM growth, selling 38,043 units.

The Indian two-wheeler market continues to showcase resilience and adaptability. While some models experienced YoY declines, the MoM performance suggests that demand remains robust in August 2023. Hero Splendor maintains its dominance, while Honda Activa and Honda Shine demonstrate strong market appeal. TVS Raider’s remarkable YoY growth highlights a changing preference among consumers, emphasizing the importance of staying competitive in this dynamic market. As consumer preferences evolve, manufacturers must continue to innovate to stay at the forefront of this thriving industry.