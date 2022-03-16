Top 10 Two Wheelers Feb 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Classic 350

Top 10 two wheeler sales fell by 27.95 percent in February 2022 vs Feb 2021 – Decline MoM was at 9%

Sales charts often paint a stark picture. More true, in the face of current purchase patterns, and market conditions. All entrants in the top 10 two wheelers sold list are in the red for February 2022.

Total sales fell to 7,31,284 units, down from 10,14,963 units. Volume loss was just shy of 3 lakh units at 2,83,679 units. Sales decline stood at 27.95 percent. MoM sales fell from 8,04,097 units. Volume loss stood at 72,813 units at a 9.06 percent decline.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Feb 2022 – Splendor No 1

As usual, Hero Splendor stood atop the list at 1,93,731 units. Sales fell from 2,47,422 units. Volume loss crossed the 50k unit mark at 53,691 units. Decline stood at 21.70 percent. MoM sales fell from 2,08,263 units to a 7 percent decline. MoM volume loss stood at 14,532 units.

Honda Activa sales fell to 1,45,317 units, down from 2,09,389 units. Volume loss was highest on the list at just over 64k units. Sales decline stood at 30.60 percent. MoM sales improved from 1,43,234 units. Volume gain stood at 2,083 units at 1.45 percent.

Honda CB Shine sales fell to 81,700 units, down 1,15,970 units. Volume loss is reported at 34,270 units at 29.55 percent sales decline. MoM sales fell from 1,05,159 units to volume loss of 23,459 units at 22.31 percent decline.

Hero HF Deluxe sales numbers are down at 75,927 units, down from 1,26,309 units. Volume loss crossed the 50k unit mark. Decline is reported at a steep 40 percent. MoM sales fell from 85,926 units. Volume loss stood at 10k units at 11.64 percent decline.

Pulsar, Classic 350 Decline

Bajaj Pulsar sales fell to 55k units, down from 81,454 units. Volume loss stood at 26,503 units at 32.54 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 66,839 units to 11.888 units volume loss. Sales decline is reported at 17.79 percent. TVS Jupiter sales fell to 47,092 units, down from 52,189 units. Volume loss stood at 5,097 units at a 9.77 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 43,476 units. Volume gain stood at 3,616 units at 8.32 percent growth.

Suzuki Access scooter sales fell to 37,512 units, down from 48,496, down by over a fifth. Volume loss stood at about 11k units at volume loss of 22.65 percent. MoM sales fell from 42,148 units. Volume loss stood at 4,636 units at 11 percent decline. TVS XL 100 sales fell to 35,848 units, down from 51,445 units. Volume loss stood at 15,597 units at 30.31 percent decline. XL 100 sales were flat at 35,785 units sold in Jan ’22.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales fell to 30,082 units, down from 36,025 units. Volume loss is reported at just under 6k units at 16.50 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 26,775 units. Volume gain stood at 3.3k units at 12.35 percent gain.

Top 10 2Wheelers Feb-22 Feb-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 1,93,731 2,47,422 -21.70 2. Honda Activa 1,45,317 2,09,389 -30.60 3. Honda CB Shine 81,700 1,15,970 -29.55 4. Hero HF Deluxe 75,927 1,26,309 -39.89 5. Bajaj Pulsar 54,951 81,454 -32.54 6. TVS Jupiter 47,092 52,189 -9.77 7. Suzuki Access 37,512 48,496 -22.65 8. TVS XL 100 35,848 51,445 -30.32 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 30,082 36,025 -16.50 10. Bajaj Platina 29,124 46,264 -37.05 Total 7,31,284 10,14,963 -27.95

Bajaj Platina sales dwindled to 29,124 units, down from 46,264 units. Volume loss stood at 17,140 units at 37 percent sales decline. MoM sales decline was steep at 37.36 percent. Sales numbers fell from 46,492 units to 17,368 units volume loss.