Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor was the best-selling two-wheeler in India in June 2021 – Beating Honda Activa by a huge margin

June 2021 was a good month across all segments. Sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles increased significantly. Sales across the two wheeler segment were more or less on par with that of June 2020 with just a 4,831 unit difference while MoM sales saw a 199 percent jump over sales during May 2021 (2,71,522 units).

Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe

Sales of two wheelers in June 2021 stood at 6,92,716 units, down from 6,97,547 units sold in June 2020. Hero Splendor ruled the charts with 2,64,009 units sold in June 2021, up 45.71 percent over sales of 1,81,190 units sold in June 2020.

Hero Splendor currently commands a 38.11 percent share in the top 10 list. Hero Splendor has seen good sales not only in domestic markets but also in terms of exports while earlier this month hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike of Rs 3,000 across portfolio due to rising commodity costs.

Hero HF Deluxe was at No.2, suffering a de-growth of 91.75 percent YoY. June 2020 sales which had stood at 1,30,065 units dipped to 10,724 units in June 2021.

India’s most favourite scooter Honda Activa was at No.3 with a 22.52 percent de-growth to 94,274 units in the past month, down from 1,21,668 units sold in June 2020. Honda Activa holds a market share of 13.61 percent in the list. It was launched 20 years ago and has become one of India’s most successful two-wheelers, with 2.5 crore units sold to date.

Bajaj Pulsar at No.4 also suffered de-growth, albeit marginally. June 2020 sales which stood at 80,822 units, dipped 2.07 units to 79,150 in June 2021. The Pulsar range has also seen a recent price revision as have others in the segment.

June sales of the Honda CB Shine rebounded YoY by 78.26 percent. Sales of 40,316 units in June 2020 increased by 31,553 units to 71,869 units in the past month. The CB Shine currently commands a 10.37 percent share in this list. Like the Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Platina also saw increased YoY sales to the tune of 22.78 percent. Sales which had stood at 35,277 units in June 2020 jumped to 43,313 units in June 2021. The Platina holds a 6.25 percent share.

No Top 10 2Wheelers Jun-21 Jun-20 % 1 Hero Splendor 2,64,009 1,81,190 45.71 2 Hero HF Deluxe 10,724 1,30,065 -91.75 3 Honda Activa 94,274 1,21,668 -22.52 4 Bajaj Pulsar 79,150 80,822 -2.07 5 Honda CB Shine 71,869 40,316 78.26 6 Bajaj Platina 43,313 35,277 22.78 7 TVS XL100 35,897 40,620 -11.63 8 TVS Jupiter 31,848 37,831 -15.82 9 Suzuki Access 31,399 15,540 102.05 10 TVS Apache 30,233 14,218 112.64 – Total 6,92,716 6,97,547 -0.69

TVS Trio – XL100, Jupiter, Apache

TVS XL100 and Jupiter suffered de-growth YoY. Sales of XL100 dipped 11.63 percent to 35,897 units in June 2021 from 40,620 units sold in the same month of the previous year. XL100 is being offered with new schemes to boost sales with low down payment and flexible EMI options.

Jupiter sales on the other hand dipped 15.82 percent YoY to 31,848 units in the past month, down from 40,620 units sold in June 2020. TVS Motor Co also had the Apache at No.10, noting massive sales growth of 112.64 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 14,218 units in June 2020 increased to 30,233 units in the past month.