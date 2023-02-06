Top 15 New Cars Launch In 2023 – Jimny, Fronx, Thar, Verna, Innova

The most surprising of top upcoming cars 2023 list has to be the re-launch of Toyota Innova Crysta with its 2.4L turbo-diesel engine

2023 has had a great start as far as the automotive industry is concerned. Auto Expo took place after it was postponed in 2022 owing to Covid-19. Even though most manufacturers didn’t participate, 2023 Auto Expo did happen. In 2023, we are expecting to witness the launch of a bunch of new cars. Facelifts of old cars, new CNG variants, and new special editions will be launched too. Let’s take a look at the top new cars that will get launched this year.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

This is one of the most awaited cars currently in India. 5-door Jimny will rival 3-door Thar and poses lightness as its main strength. It is fairly rugged too as it is underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis and comes equipped with a 4X4 transfer case. Pricing is not yet revealed. Bookings have opened with launch planned for May 2023.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Fronx is the first mainstream coupe offering in India. It is a reshaped Baleno and is quite a looker too, except for its skinny tyres. It will come equipped with all the features offered by Baleno. On top of it, Maruti Suzuki will offer a 1.0L BoosterJet turbo petrol engine with 100 PS of power and 147.6 Nm of torque. Price is likely to be Rs. 70,000 over Baleno. Launch is expected by May 2023.

3. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Thar is currently the most popular and sought-after lifestyle off-roader. With the 5-door version, Mahindra is offering 4X2 option too. This way, Mahindra will strike an exciting entry-level price point with 5-door Thar, posing a lucrative proposition. Powertrains might be slightly tuned to overcome the extra heft.

4. New Gen Hyundai Verna

Verna is currently being offered in a facelifted form of 3rd Gen model. With new and larger entrants like Slavia, Virtus and 5th Gen City, Hyundai is launching a new generation of Verna in 2023. Test mules of the same have been spotted before. It is likely to match rivals in size and offer the 1.5L turbo petrol engine in top-spec models.

5/6. Hyundai Creta / Kia Seltos Facelift

Both Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are getting facelifted. Kia Seltos facelift is likely to launch by mid 2023 while Creta Facelift might launch by Diwali 2023. Kia Seltos facelift was recently spotted testing in Hyderabad. They will come with a more powerful petrol 1.5 liter turbo delivering 160 PS of power, making them the most powerful compact SUVs in India.

7/8. Tata Punch / Altroz CNG

At 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased CNG variants of Punch and Altroz. These are quite special as they come equipped with two smaller CNG cylinders instead of one giant cylinder. This ensures larger usable boot space. Currently, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Tata offer CNG with single-cylinder configuration. Tata is the first to innovate in this regard. Both Punch and Altroz CNG will be launched in 2023.

9. Tata Altroz Racer

This is one of the most exciting launches in the premium hatchback space. Altroz Racer is based on standard Altroz. But gets the same engine tune and gearbox combo as Nexon. This means a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol motor with 120 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a 6-speed unit. Feature additions include a larger 10.25” screen, ventilated seats, a sunroof and more.

10/11. Tata Harrier / Safari Red Dark Edition

This is a tasty one by Tata Motors on top of Jet, Dark, Kaziranga, Camo and Gold Editions. This is Tata Motors’ gateway into ADAS world and debuts with Red Dark Edition. Carnelian Red upholstery, a larger screen, red brake calipers, ADAS, larger 7” instrument cluster are added features. This will be the sportiest Edition of Harrier and Safari till date. Launch is expected next month.

12. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti showcased the Brezza CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo. It was seen in matte blue paint finish. Launch is expected by mid 2023. A price increment of Rs. 1 lakh is expected over the regular petrol variants. Engine will be the same 1.5 liter petrol NA, which currently powers the Ertiga CNG.

13. Citroen eC3

Citroen is betting big on India. First, we saw the C3 hatchback offered for the masses. Now, Citroen is stepping into EV realm where Tata Motors is currently partying. The eC3 specs are out. It is a decently spec’d car when compared to Tiago EV. Citroen promises a range of 320 km. A realistic range of 100-250 km can be expected. Bookings are open, but pricing isn’t revealed yet. Launch is expected this month.

14. Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift

Yes. Toyota Innova Crysta and its sought-after 2.4L diesel engine didn’t go the way of the Dodo after all. Not only did Toyota bring it back, but it is also being facelifted and made RDE compliant as well. The new face is a slight departure from the previous model but in the right direction. All 4 trims are offered again. However, automatic variants won’t be on offer. Launch will happen soon, this month.

15. Honda City Facelift

The 5th gen City facelift was spotted testing recently. It will have minor revisions and an RDE-compliant engine under its bonnet. It was earlier speculated that the 1.0L turbo petrol engine is being tested for India, which is not likely the case. A small facelift with RDE compliant engine, will command a small price hike too. Launch is expected next month.