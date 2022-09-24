Top 20 Car Exports Aug 2022 – Brezza, Seltos, Creta, City, Kwid

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the highest exported car from India in August 2022 followed by the Kia Seltos and Nissan Sunny

Car exports from India increased 6.91 percent YoY to 54,733 units in August 2022, up from 51,196 units shipped in August 2021. It was also a marginal MoM growth when compared to 54,073 units exported in July 2022. Maruti Suzuki had 4 of its models in the top 10 with the Brezza being at No.1 in terms of exports. Maruti Suzuki’s export markets are Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, Middle East and neighboring regions.

Car Exports August 2022

At No. 1. Brezza exports stood at 6,267 units in August 2022, up 155.59 percent as compared to 2,452 units shipped in August 2021. The Brezza commands an 11.45 percent share. Next up was the Kia Seltos with exports of 4,827 units in the past month, up 83.82 percent as against 2,626 units sold in August 2021. This was a growth of 2,201 units with an 8.82 percent market share.

There has been outstanding demand for the Nissan Sunny in global markets. Sales increased 810.98 percent YoY to 4,646 units in August 2022, up from 510 units shipped in August 2021. Hyundai Verna also reported increased exports by 8.85 percent to 4,094 units in the past month as compared to 3,761 units sold in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift was at No. 5 with exports of 3,113 units, up 2.03 percent YoY compared to 3,051 units sold in August 2021. This was followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 of which 2,896 units made their way to global markets in the past month, up 13.35 percent YoY over 2,555 units shipped in August 2021. Exports of the Maruti Baleno dipped on a YoY basis by 28.63 percent to 2,855 units from 4,000 units shipped in August 2021. This was also lower on a MoM basis as the company had exported 2,144 units of the Baleno in July 2022.

The list also included the Kia Sonet at No. 8 with 2,715 units exported in August 2022 up 94.76 percent over 1,394 units shipped in August 2021. This was followed by the DZire which posted a YoY de-growth in terms of exports by 7.67 percent to 2,406 units. At No. 10 was the Creta with a 20.56 percent YoY growth in exports to 2,404 units, up from 1,994 units shipped in August 2021.

Honda City, Maruti Jimny and S-Presso

Following in quick succession were the Honda City (2,171 units), Maruti Jimny (1,598 units) and S-Presso (1,531 units), each of which has seen a YoY de-growth in terms of exports. S-Presso has reported a massive de-growth of 53.24 percent from 3,274 units sold in August 2021 while on a MoM basis, sales stood at 3,675 units in July 2022 with the S-Presso commanding a No. 5 spot on this list. In August 2022, it was down to No. 13.

Exports grew for Aura (1,400 units), Renault Kwid (1,063 units) and for the Ertiga (1,039 units) while there was also YoY growth for the Nissan Magnite (987 units) and Renault Triber (980 units). Maruti Celerio saw a 5475 percent YoY increase in exports to 892 units in August 2022 up from just 16 units shipped in August 2021. Ciaz (868 units), Alcazar (767 units) and i20 (680 units) were followed by the Kia Carens (632 units) and Virtus (592 units).

No Car Exports Aug-22 Aug-21 Growth % YoY 1 Brezza 6,267 2,452 155.59 2 Seltos 4,827 2,626 83.82 3 Sunny 4,646 510 810.98 4 Verna 4,094 3,761 8.85 5 Swift 3,113 3,051 2.03 6 Grand i10 2,896 2,555 13.35 7 Baleno 2,855 4,000 -28.63 8 Sonet 2,715 1,394 94.76 9 Dzire 2,406 2,606 -7.67 10 Creta 2,404 1,994 20.56 11 City 2,171 2,254 -3.68 12 Jimny 1,598 1,626 -1.72 13 Spresso 1,531 3,274 -53.24 14 Aura 1,400 1,347 3.93 15 Kwid 1,063 109 875.23 16 Ertiga 1,039 346 200.29 17 Magnite 987 280 252.50 18 Triber 980 131 648.09 19 Celerio 892 16 5475.00 20 Ciaz 868 653 32.92 21 Alcazar 767 238 222.27 22 i20 680 541 25.69 23 Carens 632 0 – 24 Virtus 592 0 – 25 Alto 541 1,748 -69.05 26 Venue 459 735 -37.55 27 Compass 394 506 -22.13 28 Xuv300 345 40 762.50 29 Taigun 286 0 – 30 Vento 238 2,954 -91.94 31 Kuv100 213 660 -67.73 32 Amaze 177 0 – 33 Kiger 177 409 -56.72 34 Ignis 165 276 -40.22 35 WagonR 81 82 -1.22 36 Xuv500 64 55 16.36 37 Meridian 41 0 – 38 Maxximo 35 20 75.00 39 Bolero 30 21 42.86 40 Scorpio 30 147 -79.59 41 XL6 15 1 1400.00 42 Eeco 9 129 -93.02 43 WR-V 8 0 – 44 S-Cross 2 8 -75.00 45 EcoSport 0 5,015 -100.00 46 Santro 0 1,031 -100.00 47 Aspire 0 543 -100.00 48 Polo 0 464 -100.00 49 Figo 0 373 -100.00 50 Kicks 0 83 -100.00 51 Freestyle 0 81 -100.00 52 Fortuner 0 19 -100.00 53 Redi-GO 0 16 -100.00 54 Duster 0 15 -100.00 55 Hi-Lander 0 1 -100.00 – Total 54,733 51,196 6.91

This list of top 20 car exports also had the Alto (541 units), Venue (459 units) and Compass (394 unit) each of which posted YoY de-growth while exports increased 762.50 percent for the XUV300 to 345 units from 40 units shipped in August 2021. There were 286 units of the Taigun, 238 units of the Vento and 213 units of KUV100 along with 177 units of Amaze, 177 units of Kiger and 165 units of Ignis also exported last month.

Aug 2022 Car Exports list also included WagonR (81 units), XUV500 (64 units) and Meridian (41 units) besides 35 units of Maxximo, 30 units of Bolero and 30 units of Scorpio. XL6 exports improved 1400 percent to 15 units from 1 unit shipped in August 2021 while there were 9 units of the Eeco and 8 units WR-v along with 2 units of the S-Cross.