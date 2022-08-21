Top 20 Car Exports July 2022 – Brezza, Seltos, Creta, City, Virtus, Kwid

Maruti DZire led the exports chart followed by the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Verna with each posting significant YoY growth

Car exports in July 2022 increased 3.35 percent on a YoY basis. Exports which had stood at 52,319 units in July 2021 went up to 54,073 units in the past month leading to a volume growth of 1,754 units. It was however, a MoM de-growth as in June 2022 exports had stood at 56,605 units. Maruti Suzuki is a leading passenger vehicle exporter with as many as 4 of its models featuring among the top 10. Export markets of the largest automaker in India include Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, Middle East and neighboring regions while its highest exported vehicles include the DZire, S-Presso, Swift and Brezza.

Leading export list was Maruti DZire with 5,601 units exported in July 2022, up 134.25 percent as against 2,391 units shipped in July 2021. This was a 3,210 unit volume growth with the DZire commanding a 10.36 percent share. It was the only passenger vehicle to see exports above the 5,000 unit mark.

Car Exports July 2022

At No. 2 was Kia Seltos with exports of 4,549 units in July 2022, up 121.69 percent compared to 2,052 units shipped in July 2021. The Seltos currently holds an 8.41 percent share on this list. Kia Seltos has been a game changer for the company. Launched in August 2019, Kia Seltos accounts for 58 percent of Kia India’s domestic sales and 71 percent of the company’s Made-in-India vehicle exports. Kia India exports Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet to 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico, and Asia-Pacific.

Hyundai Motor India noted growth in terms of Verna exports. Exports which had stood at 1,929 units in July 2021 increased 107.26 percent YoY to 3,998 units in July 2022. This was a 2,069 unit volume growth with a 7.39 percent share. Nissan Sunny sales also improved in global markets to 3,884 units in the past month, up 32.15 percent over 2,939 units shipped in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki had 3,675 units of the S-Presso shipped in July 2022, up 19.67 percent from 3,071 units sold in July 2021.



Next on the list was the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. Exports increased 6.36 percent on a YoY basis to 3,277 units in July 2022 from 3,081 units shipped in July 2021. Kia Sonet also did well in export markets with a 156.62 percent YoY growth to 2,928 units in July 2022 from 1,141 units shipped in July 2021.

It was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Swift that suffered a YoY de-growth of 26.97 percent to 2,553 units from 3,496 units exported in July 2021. Maruti Swift is now being offered with a CNG option on 2 variants – VXi and ZXi. Maruti plans to offer CNG option on more of its cars in the future. Exports increased for the Hyundai Aura to 2,355 units, up 58.91 percent over 1,482 units sold in July 2021.

The 10th most exported car in the past month was Maruti Suzuki Brezza even as export numbers dipped 25.71 percent to 2,196 units from 2,956 units shipped in July 2021. It was followed by the Baleno with a de-growth of 59.06 percent to 2,144 units in July 2022 from 5,237 units shipped in July 2021. Honda also noted a significant rise in exports of the City sedan which had stood at 888 units in July 2021 but increased 136.49 percent to 2,100 units in July 2022. This was a 1,212 unit volume growth with the City commanding a 3.88 percent share on this list.

No Car Exports Jul-22 Jul-21 Growth % YoY 1 Dzire 5,601 2,391 134.25 2 Seltos 4,549 2,052 121.69 3 Verna 3,998 1,929 107.26 4 Sunny 3,884 2,939 32.15 5 Spresso 3,675 3,071 19.67 6 Grand i10 3,277 3,081 6.36 7 Sonet 2,928 1,141 156.62 8 Swift 2,553 3,496 -26.97 9 Aura 2,355 1,482 58.91 10 Brezza 2,196 2,956 -25.71 11 Baleno 2,144 5,237 -59.06 12 City 2,100 888 136.49 13 Creta 2,018 2,633 -23.36 14 Kiger 1,576 792 98.99 15 Kwid 1,466 588 149.32 16 Celerio 1,155 7 16400.00 17 Virtus 1,076 0 – 18 Jimny 888 1,328 -33.13 19 i20 872 0 – 20 Alcazar 831 7 11771.43 21 Magnite 789 629 25.44 22 Alto 598 1,167 -48.76 23 Triber 598 412 45.15 24 Carens 520 0 – 25 Ciaz 499 375 33.07 26 Ignis 383 296 29.39 27 Compass 371 569 -34.80 28 Xuv300 333 0 – 29 Ertiga 306 657 -53.42 30 Kuv100 187 273 -31.50 31 Maxximo 165 0 – 32 Scorpio 81 138 -41.30 33 Taigun 31 0 – 34 Xuv500 30 35 -14.29 35 Bolero 16 32 -50.00 36 Fortuner 13 0 – 37 S-Cross 5 2 150.00 38 WR-V 2 30 -93.33 39 Amaze 1 0 – 40 Jazz 1 0 – 41 Vento 1 3,690 -99.97 42 Gurkha 1 0 – 43 EcoSport 0 2,719 -100.00 44 Santro 0 1,856 -100.00 45 Polo 0 1,199 -100.00 46 Venue 0 874 -100.00 47 Aspire 0 606 -100.00 48 i20 0 345 -100.00 49 GO 0 264 -100.00 50 Kicks 0 56 -100.00 51 Hi-Lander 0 44 -100.00 52 WagonR 0 17 -100.00 53 Redi-GO 0 9 -100.00 54 V-Cross 0 4 -100.00 55 Eeco 0 3 -100.00 – Total 54,073 52,319 3.35

Hyundai Creta, Renault Kiger and Kwid

Exports of the Creta dipped 23.36 percent in the past month to 2,018 units, down from 2,633 units exported in July 2021. Renault on the other hand saw improved sales to global markets for both its Kiger and Kwid. Kiger sales increased 98.99 percent to 1,576 units in July 2022 from 792 units shipped in July 2021 while Kwid sales were higher by 149.32 percent YoY to 1,466 units in July 2022.

Celerio exports zoomed 16400 percent from 7 units in July 2021 to 1,155 units in the past month. The list also included the new Virtus of which the company shipped 1,076 units. Jimny sales dropped to 888 units last month from 1,328 units shipped in July 2021 while Hyundai exported 872 units of the i20. Alcazar shipments also improved 11771.43 percent from 7 units to 831 units on a YoY basis.

The list of top 20 car exports also had Magnite (789 units), Alto (598 units), Triber (598 units),Carens (520 units) and Ciaz (490 units). Lower down the list was also the Ignis (383 units), Compass (371 units), XUV300 (333 units), Ertiga (306 units) and KUV100 (187 units). Maxximo (165 units) and Scorpio (81 units) were also on this list along with Taigun (31 units), XUV500 (30 units), Bolero (16 units) and Fortuner (13 units). 5 units of the S Cross along with 2 units of the WR-V were also exported last month. There were 1 unit each of the Amaze, Jazz and Vento and Gurkha exported last month.