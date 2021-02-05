Top 20 Scooter Exports Apr 20 To Jan 21 – Navi, Ntorq, Activa, Fascino, Pleasure

Honda Navi was the most exported scooter from India during the said period

Expected fallout of Covid-19 pandemic is clearly evident on scooter exports that have declined significantly during the period April to December 2020. Among the top 10 most exported scooters, only four have registered positive YoY growth. Overall, only 7 out of 29 scooters have positive YoY growth.

Navi, Ntorq and Dio lead

Most exported scooter during April – December 2020 was Honda Navi with 34,134 units. YoY exports are up by 39%, as compared to 24,612 units exported in the corresponding period in 2019. Navi is no longer offered in the domestic market and is manufactured in India only for export purposes.

It had generated significant interest at the time of its unveiling at 2016 AutoExpo, but sales turned out to be below expectations. It is possible that Honda may introduce Navi in 125 cc variant, as a patent for the same has been filed in India.

At number two is TVS Ntorq with 20,879 units exported in April – December 2020. That’s YoY decline of -20%, as compared to 26,181 units exported in April-December 2019. In the domestic market, Ntorq is a popular choice that has consistently featured in the top ten list of bestselling scooters in the country.

Honda Dio takes the third spot with 20,537 units exported in April – December 2020. The scooter has lost a significant chunk of its exports with YoY de-growth of -78%. Exports during the corresponding period in 2019 were 91,494 units. Dio is a popular scooter in domestic market as well and has consistently ranked in the top ten.

At number four is Yamaha Ray with 20,168 units exported in April – December 2020. Ray has YoY-de-growth of -48%, as compared to 39,076 units exported in Apr-Dec 2019. In the domestic market, Yamaha Ray is one of the preferred options in 125cc scooter segment.

Next is Suzuki Burgman with 6,327 units exported in April – December 2020. YoY exports have declined -44%, as compared to 11,224 units exported in the corresponding period in 2019. In the domestic market, Burgman will soon be launched in electric format. It will be a premium product that will compete with the likes of Bajaj Chetak and Ather scooter.

No Top Scooter Exports Apr 20 – Jan 21 Apr 19 – Jan 20 1 Honda Navi 34,134 24,612 2 TVS Ntorq 20,879 26,181 3 Honda Dio 20,537 91,494 4 Yamaha Ray 20,168 39,076 5 Suzuki Burgman 6,327 11,224 6 Honda Grazia 5,561 21,952 7 Piaggio Typhoon R50 4,881 5,100 8 Piaggio SR50MT 4,810 3,968 9 Yamaha Fascino 4,611 3,899 10 Hero Duet 4,368 1,126 11 TVS Wego 2,689 14,560 12 Honda Activa 2,653 4,380 13 Vespa 150 2,146 1,308 14 Hero Destini 1,913 2,996 15 Hero Maestro 1,911 4,530 16 Aprilia SR150 1,616 2,929 17 Hero Pleasure 1,514 4,214 18 TVS Jupiter 1,494 1,366 19 Suzuki Lets 1,410 5,667 20 Aprilia SR125 1,390 2,872 21 Yamaha Alpha 1,362 2,096 22 Honda Aviator 1,280 4,880 23 Vespa 125 1,140 2,071 24 Suzuki Access 525 1,129 25 Aprilia SR160 244 4 26 Mahindra Gusto 44 344 27 TVS Pep+ 0 2,296 28 TVS Zest 0 4 – Total 1,49,607 2,86,278

Hero Duet makes impressive gains

In the top ten, Hero Duet has registered maximum YoY growth in percentage terms. Exports are up from 1,126 units in Apr-Dec 2019 to 4,368 units in Apr-Dec 2020, which is an increase of 288%. Other scooters in top ten include Honda Grazia (5,561 units), Piaggio Typhoon R50 (4,881), Piaggio SR50MT (4,810), and Yamaha Fascino (4,611). Among these, Grazia and Typhoon R50 have negative YoY growth of -75% and -4%, respectively.

In percentage terms, the max gainer in April – December 2020 is Piaggio Aprilia SR160. Exports are up from 4 units to 244 units, which is YoY gain of 6000%.