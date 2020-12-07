Top 20 SUV Sales Nov 2020 – Venue, Brezza, Nexon To Harrier, Fortuner

Hyundai and Kia Motors are charting an unprecedented growth path in India

Car sales in India get a major boost from UVs across segments. Hyundai Motor India is keen on cementing its segment dominance, and leads from the front. Hyundai Creta sales in November 2020 topped to chart at 12,017 units at sales growth of 79.79 percent for market share of 14.61 percent. With this, sales gain stood at 5,333 units on a low sales base, up from 6,684 units. The manufacturer shares a platform with Kia Motors India for both its popular UVs, Creta, and Venue.

Kia Sonet based on Hyundai Venue reports segment leading sales of 11,417 units for 13.88 percent market share. Only just launched, this is the third vehicle from Kia in India. Interestingly, it sits in a segment that’s promising for most participants, and immensely competitive. Compact segment continues to grow each time a new entrant joins the melee, and Kia Sonet sales has gainfully improved segment performance.

Hyundai Venue sales dropped marginally at 4.09 percent. Despite this, it did acquire 11.27 percent market share. Sales is reported at 9,270 units, down from 9,665 units. Kia Seltos sales fell 34.27 percent for 11.19 percent market share. Sales stood at 9,205 units, down from 14,005 units. Kia Seltos, the manufacturer’s first launch in India was the only vehicle being sold by the company a year earlier.

Together, the 4 Hyundai-Kia group cars (Creta, Venue, Seltos, Sonet) managed to register total SUV sales of 41,909 units in Nov 2020. This is a staggering 50.96% of the SUV market share in Indian auto industry. Every 2nd SUV sold in India, is a Hyundai-Kia.

Maruti Suzuki small player in UV segments

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sales too has taken a beating at 34.90 percent sales decline. Sales fell to 7,833 units down from 12,033 units. Though the biggest name, MSIL has rather few offerings in the UV segment. Being largely a small car seller, this isn’t unexpected.

Tata Nexon sales grew 75.50 percent and is one of the brand’s bestsellers. Though sales grew to 6,032 units from 3,437 units at volume gain of 2,595 units, it’s a long way off from being segment leader. Mahindra XUV300 sales grew twofold at 4,458 units from 2,224 units. Scorpio in its new avatar has held the boat steady. And sales dropped marginally to 3,725 units from 3,878 units.

No SUV Sales Nov-20 Nov-19 1 Creta (+80%) 12,017 6,684 2 Sonet 11,417 0 3 Venue (-4%) 9,270 9,665 4 Seltos (-34%) 9,205 14,005 5 Brezza (-35%) 7,833 12,033 6 Nexon (+76%) 6,032 3,437 7 XUV300 (+100%) 4,458 2,224 8 Scorpio (-4%) 3,725 3,878 9 Hector (+6%) 3,426 3,239 10 S-Cross (+100%) 2,877 1,439 11 Urban Cruiser 2,832 0 12 Harrier (+190%) 2,210 762 13 EcoSport (-45%) 1,590 2,822 14 WRV (+33%) 958 721 15 XUV500 (-9%) 892 981 16 Compass (+10%) 702 638 17 Fortuner (-38%) 656 1,063 18 Endeavour (-10%) 647 724 19 Gloster 627 0 20 Duster (-18%) 416 505 21 Kicks (-41%) 158 267 22 Tiguan (-22%) 138 176 23 Tucson (+29%) 76 59 24 CRV (-68%) 27 85 25 Alturas (-34%) 23 35 26 T-ROC 19 0 27 Karoq 5 0 28 Kodiaq (-100%) 0 157 – Total (+25%) 82,236 65,599

MG Hector a longterm success story

MG Hector (and Plus) maintains a steady segment lead at 5.77 percent growth, up at 3,426 units from 3,239 units. Maruti S-Cross sales grew twice as much to 2,877 units from 1,439 units. But this does little to boost its UV segment prowess.

Toyota was once renowned for its Innova and Fortuner MPV/UVs. But in the current day, it finds itself on 11th spot on the list, and the accolade goes to its rebadged Vitara Brezza Urban Cruiser, a vehicle just launched. 2,832 units were sold last month making it the manufacturer’s best sold car, and also marking a seismic change in how TKM does business in India.

Tata Harrier gained ground with 2,210 units sold, up from 762 units to acquire 2.69 percent market share. Ford EcoSport, once known for creating a segment, saw sales dip to 1,590 units, down from 2,822 units at 43.66 percent decline.

Honda WRV sales remain below 1,000 units at 958 units at a gain of 32.87 percent, up from 721 units to claim just over 1 percent market share. Mahindra XUV500 sales fell at just under 10 percent, down to 892 units. Jeep Compass sales grew 10 percent to 702 units. Fortuner sales fell by more than third, down to 656 units. Ford Endeavour sales follow closely at 647 units, at 10.64 percent sales decline.

SUV sales growth in November 2020

MG Gloster, a new launch, racked up 627 units in sales. Renault Duster sales fell to 416 units. Nissan Kicks sales is at a pitiful 158 units. But there’s hope. The manufacturer has launched its make or break Magnite last week, sales of which will determine how the manufacturer does business in India in the near future.

Volkswagen Tiguan sales is reported at 138 units. Hyundai Tucson sales stood at 76 units. 27 units of Honda CRV were bought. Mahindra Alturas, a Ssangyong derivation saw sales fall by a third at 23 units. 19 units of VW T-ROC were sold. Skoda just about makes it on the list with 5 units of Karoq sold. And Kodiaq sales are expected to resume early on in 2021. In all, the wide-ranging segment reports 25.36 percent sales growth, up at 82,236 units, up from 65,599 units.