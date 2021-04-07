Top 25 Best Selling Cars Mar 2021 – Creta 5th, Nexon 15th, Amaze 24th

Hatchbacks and SUVs dominated the list of top 25 cars sold in India in March 21

Maruti Suzuki India Limited was once again in top order on the list of Top 25 cars sold last month. The company had 11 models on this list while Hyundai had 4, Tata had 3 and Kia had 2 of its models in the top 25.

Top 25 Selling Cars of March 2021

Maruti Suzuki commanded the list with 11 of its models of which 4 – Swift, Baleno, WagonR and Alto were in top 4 spots. Of the Swift, 21,714 units were sold, a YoY growth of 153 percent as against 8,575 units sold in March 20. MoM growth stood at 7 percent as compared to 20,264 units sold in Feb 21.

Next in line is the Baleno, with sales of 21,217 units in the last month as compared to 11,406 units in the same month last year relating to an 86 percent increase in volume. The 3rd best-selling car in March 21 was the WagonR with a 105 percent increase in YoY. Sales in the past month stood at 18,757 units as compared to 9,151 units sold last year. MoM sales were flat at 18,728 units sold in Feb 21. Maruti Suzuki Alto also found 17,410 units sold last month, up 61 percent over 10,829 units sold in March 20.

Lower down the order, at Nos. 6 and 7 were the Eeco and DZire with YoY growth of 94 percent and 109 percent respectively while MoM sales dipped 3 percent and 4 percent respectively. Maruti Suzuki had the Brezza at No. 8 with 11,274 units sold last month, up 104 percent over 5,513 units sold in March 20 while at No. 12 was the Ertiga with a 134 percent sales increase. The S-Presso featured at No. 18 with 7,252 units sold, up 41 percent over 5,159 units sold in March 20.

The second highest OEM was Hyundai Motors India with the Creta at No.5. 12,640 units of the SUV were sold last month, up 88 percent over 6,706 units sold in March 20. It was the highest selling SUV in India despite the fact that the segment has multiple contenders. Hyundai also had the i10 Grand (11,020 units) and the Venue (10,722 units) on this list at Nos. 9 and 10 while the i20 Elite was at No.13 with 9,045 units sold, up 162 percent over 3,455 units sold in March 20.

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia had the Seltos on this list of Top 25 cars with 10,557 units sold, up 41 percent over 7,466 units sold in March 20 while the Sonet entered the list at No.16 with 8,498 units sold last month.

Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Ford also featured lower down the order with the Bolero noting a massive YoY sales increase of 328 percent to 8,905 units, up from 2,080 units sold in the same month last year. Tata Motors noted a 228 percent increase in sales of the Nexon to 8,683 units, up from 2,646 units sold in March 20 while Altroz sales surged 558 percent to 7,550 units in March 21 up from 1,147 units sold in March 20 and Tiago sales increased 512 percent to 6,893 units.

OEM wise Top 25

Top 25 selling cars comprised over 79 percent of all cars sold during the past month with a total of 2,54,037 units sold. Once again it was Maruti Suzuki that ruled the charts with 11 of its models in the list. Total sales stood at 1,38,978 units with average volumes being 12,634 per car. Hyundai Motors India was in second place with 4 models on this list and total sales of 43,427 units averaging 10,857 per model.

Tata Motors regained its 3rd position among top carmakers of India after 9 years making it one of the biggest winners in the industry. Tata Motors had 3 of its models on the list with 23,126 units sold, averaging 7,709 per model. Kia Motor India had a higher per model average as compared to Tata Motors at 9,528 units but with sales at 19,055 units.

Body Style Allocation

Taking into account body style count in the Top 25 cars sold last month, hatchbacks were the most preferred. There were a total of 1,29,128 units sold in this segment out of the total 2,54,037 units. Next in line were SUVs with 72,581 units and MUVs of which 23,951 units were sold. In the sedan and van body styles in the Top 25, sales stood at 16,030 units and 11,547 units respectively.