Top 25 Cars April 2021 – Hatchbacks, SUVs Generate Max Sales

MoM growth for most cars is in the red, likely due to on-going pandemic crisis

Out of the top 25 cars, only 7 have registered positive MoM growth. Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate, grabbing seven out of the top ten slots. Overall, Maruti has 10 cars in the top 25 list in April. Hyundai continues to be the second best performer with four of its cars featured in top 25. The third, fourth and fifth spot goes to Tata (3), Kia (2) and Mahindra (3), respectively. Honda, Ford and Toyota have one car each in top 25 list.

Hatchbacks and SUVs most preferred

Among the top 25 cars in April, 10 are hatchbacks. These accounted for total sales of 1,12,766 units. SUVs total 9 models, with collective sales of 69,217 units. The remaining list comprises of 3 MUVs, 2 sedans and 1 van. Total sales are 18,396 units, 17,993 units, and 11,469 units, respectively. Total sales of all 25 cars in April is 2,29,841 units. That’s around 80% of the total cars sold in the month.

Maruti Suzuki leads in hatchback and sedan segment

The top four cars are Wagon R, Swift, Alto and Baleno. Respective sales numbers are 18,655, 18,316, 17,303, and 16,384 units. All of these have negative MoM growth in April. At number five is Maruti Dzire with sales of 14,073 units.

Dzire has registered double digit growth of 23.1%. To cater to rising demand for Dzire, Maruti recently started production of the sedan at its Gujarat facility as well. Earlier, Dzire was manufactured only at Maruti’s Manesar plant.

Hyundai takes the sixth and seventh spot with Creta (12,463 units) and i10 Grand Nios (11,540 units). While Creta has negative MoM growth of -1.4%, Nios has registered positive growth of 4.7%.

Since the launch of next-gen model, Creta has consistently ranked as the top selling SUV in the country. Creta is also ranked in the top ten list of most exported cars from India. In March, Creta was placed at second spot with exports of 3,572 units.

At number eight is Maruti Eeco, the sole van in the top 25 list. Sales are at 11,469 units in April, which is MoM de-growth of -0.7%. Hyundai Venue comes next with sales of 11,245 units. MoM growth is positive at 4.9%. At number ten is Maruti Brezza with 11,220 units sold in April. MoM sales growth has slackened by -0.5%.

The MUVs in the list include Maruti Ertiga at 11th place, Mahindra Bolero at 18th place and Toyota Innova Crysta at 24th place. All MUVs in the list have negative MoM growth in April.

Kia comes in at number 12 and 14, with Seltos and Sonet, respectively. Both have negative MoM growth in April. Tata occupies 15th, 16th and 17th position in the list with Nexon, Tiago and Altroz, respectively. All three have negative MoM growth.