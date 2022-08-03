Top 25 Cars July 2022 – Nexon No 1 SUV, Swift, Creta, XUV700

Maruti Suzuki commanded 11 out of 25 top selling cars in India in July 2022 with 6 being among the top 10

The top 25 cars sold in India in July 2022 constituted over 76 percent of all car sales sold during that month. On this list, it can be seen that once again it was models from Maruti Suzuki India Limited that commanded more positions as compared to any other automaker in the country. In fact, out of 25 cars, Maruti had 11 models while there were 6 of these in top 10 slots, contributing 53 percent of volumes with an average of around 12,509 units per car. There were also 4 from Hyundai, 3 each from Tata and Kia and 2 from Mahindra and Toyota.

It can also be seen from this list that maximum demand was for utility vehicles and hatchbacks with the DZire being the only sedan and Eeco the only van on this list. The top 25 car sales stood at 2,60,032 units in July 2022 up 23.73 percent from 2,10,159 units sold in July 2022. This was a volume growth of 49,873 units.

Top 25 Best Selling Cars in July 2022

Maruti Suzuki WagonR hatchback was at No. 1 with sales of 22,588 units in July 2022, down 1 percent from 22,836 units sold in July 2021. The WagonR commanded an 8.69 percent share. It was followed by the Baleno premium hatchback of which the company sold 17,960 units in the past month, a YoY growth of 22 percent when compared to 14,729 units sold in July 2021. The Baleno holds a 6.91 percent share on this list. Maruti Swift followed at No. 3 with a YoY de-growth of 5 percent at 17,539 units sold in July 2022, down from 18,434 units sold in July 2021.

Breaking Maruti Suzuk’s stronghold on this list was Tata Nexon SUV with a 38 percent YoY growth to 14,214 units in July 2022, up from 10,287 units sold in July 2021. Tata Motors also had the Punch at No. 10 with 11,007 units sold in the past month. There can be no YoY comparison as the Punch was introduced on 18th October 2021. Tata Altroz featured at No. 23 with 6,159 units sold in the past month, down 12 percent YoY from 6,980 units sold in July 2021.

Top 25 list had the Maruti DZire. It was the best-selling sedan on this list at No. 5 with 13,747 units sold last month, a 31 percent YoY growth over 10,470 units sold in July 2021. It was followed by the Eeco van of which the company has reported a 30 percent YoY growth in sales to 13,048 units, up from 10,057 units sold in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki plans to discontinue this van from its lineup and bring in the next gen Eeco during the upcoming festive season.

Two models from Hyundai followed in quick succession. The Creta and Venue had sales of 12,625 units and 12,000 units respectively in July 2022. Creta sales dipped 3 percent from 13,000 units sold in July 2021 while Venue sales grew by 47 percent over 8,185 units sold in July 2021. There was also the Hyundai i10 Grand at No. 11 with sales growth of 7 percent to 10,000 units from 9,379 units sold in July 2021 and the i20 at No. 19 of which the company sold 6,873 units, up from 6,518 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 5 percent YoY growth.

Maruti S-Presso at No. 9 has seen outstanding demand with a 65 percent YoY growth to 11,268 units, up from 6,818 units sold in July 2021. It was also in July that the automaker introduced the 2022 Maruti S-Presso that comes in with better features and a more fuel efficient engine.

Maruti Brezza (9,709 units) and Ertiga (9,694 units) each posted a YoY de-growth of 23 percent and 28 percent respectively along with the Alto hatchback which saw sales dip to 9,065 units, down 30 percent over 12,867 units sold in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki also had the Celerio on this list with 342600 percent growth to 6,854 units in July 2022 up from just 2 units sold in July 2021. The Ignis featured at No. 24 with 61 percent YoY growth to 6,130 units up from 3,797 units sold in July 2021.

Kia, Toyota, Mahindra

There were also 3 models from Kia and 2 each from Toyota and Mahindra on this list of best-selling 25 cars in India in July 2022. Kia Motor had the Seltos at No. 15 with 22 percent YoY growth to 8,541 units sold in the past month, up from 6,983 units sold in July 2021. Kia Seltos had its price hiked earlier this month while it also brought in added safety equipment. Sonet at No. 17 had a YoY de-growth of 6 percent to 7,215 units from 7,675 units sold in July 2021 while there was also the Kia Carens MPV at No. 25 of which the company sold 5,978 units in the past month.

Toyota Innova Crysta (6,900 units) and Urban Cruiser (6,724 units) posted a YoY growth of 13 percent and 175 percent respectively while Mahindra Bolero sales stood at 7,917 units, up 22 percent over 6,491 units sold in July 2021. The recently launched XUV700 had sales of 6,277 units in the past month.