Top 25 Cars June 2021 – 11 Maruti, 4 Hyundai, 3 Tata, 3 Mahindra, 2 Kia

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R outsold the Swift hatchback to emerge as the bestselling car in India in June 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India, commanded the top 25 sales list for June 21 with 11 out of 25 of its models. Hyundai had 4 models while there were 3 from Tata Motors and Mahindra and 2 from Kia along with 1 each from Ford and Nissan. Overall, Maruti Suzuki contributed 58 percent to total sales in top 25 cars list for June 2021.

WagonR, Swift, Baleno

Taking sales of Maruti Suzuki into account, the top 3 spots were claimed by the WagonR, Swift and Baleno. Sales of the WagonR increased 179 percent YoY from 6,972 units sold in June 20 to 19,447 units sold in the past month. The WagonR CNG has been seeing outstanding sales, especially since the ever increasing prices of fuel.

Swift hatchback sales also saw a significant YoY increase from 4,013 units sold in June 20 to 17,727 units sold in June 20. At No. 3 was the Baleno hatchback with a 242 percent YoY sales boost. Total sales for June 20 stood at 4,300 units while demand increased in June 21 to 14,701 units.

In the SUV and sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki had the Vitara Brezza and DZire with sales increase of 183 percent and 117 percent respectively. Brezza sales stood at 12,833 units last month and DZire sales increased from 5,834 units to 12,639 units YoY. The DZire CNG variant is also being actively tested ahead of launch, which could further boost sales. At present Maruti Suzuki offers S-CNG variants of the Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry LCV.

The Maruti Alto was at No. 6 with 71 percent YoY sales increase to 12,514 unit in the past month, up from 7,298 units sold in June 21. The next gen Alto hatchback is also planned for launch in mid-2022 with new design and added features and test mules are doing the rounds. Lower down the order were the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga SUV and the Eeco van along with the SPresso hatchback, XL6 and Ignis, all of which noted a significant increase in demand.

Hyundai 100 percent growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited has reported cumulative sales of 54,474 units in June 2021, a growth of over 100% YoY. The company had 4 models in the top 25 list with the Creta being the most favored. Creta sales surged 38 percent to 9,941 units, up from 7,207 units sold in June 20. The Creta lead the SUV segment and waiting period for the Hyundai Creta has now stretched up to five months.

Hyundai i10 Grand hatchback was at No. 10, with a sales increase of 145 percent to 8,787 units, up from 3,593 units sold in June 20. The i10 Grand was a part of special offers introduced by the company on the Hyundai i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Santro, Kona EV upto Rs.1.50 lakhs.

Sales of the Hyundai i20 Elite hatchback, at No.14, also increased substantially by 133 percent to 6,333 units, up from 2,718 units sold in June 20. Venue sales increased only marginally by 18 percent from 4,129 units sold in June 20 to 4,865 units sold last month.

Kia Seltos and Sonet also featured on this list at Nos. 11 and 15 respectively. Seltos sales increased YoY sales by 20 percent while new comer Sonet, launched in India in September 2020, noted sales of 5,963 units.

Tata Motor had 3 models on this prestigious list with the Nexon (8,033 units), Altroz (6,350 units) and the Tiago (4,881 units). Mahindra Bolero, XUV300 and Scorpio also featured lower down the order with each posting YoY sales growth to the extent of 74 percent, 155 percent and 62 percent respectively. Ford EcoSport and Nissan Magnite (launched in Dec 20) ended the list with 3,511 units and 3,252 units respectively.