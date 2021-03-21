Top 30 Car Exports Feb 2021 – Creta 2nd, Jimny 14th, Magnite 24th

Car Exports from India have suffered a massive decline of almost 30% in Feb 2021

Indian Car Exports declined in the month of Feb’21. This is in contrast with the domestic car sales figures, which had registered growth in Feb’21. Overall car exports from India de-grew by ~30% in Feb’21. Let’s have a look at model wise performance.

Massive Reshuffle in the Top 5

Nissan Sunny, which was the second most exported vehicle of Feb’20 which has managed to claim the pole position in Feb’21. However, the sedan registered a de-growth of ~29% over its last year’s export numbers.

Creta which had come on the fourth spot on the list in Feb’20 has gained a lead and settled for the second spot in Feb’21. Ironically, even though Creta improved its ranking in the list, it too recorded decline of 30% in export numbers as they fell from 4,358 units to 3,318 units in Feb’21.

Verna from Hyundai managed to maintain its export numbers and claimed the 3rd spot in the list. Last year, with export of similar number of units, it couldn’t feature even in the Top 5 list. However, thanks to the overall slowdown in the category, this year, Verna secured the 3rd spot.

Exports of Baleno from Maruti also declined from 3,256 units to 2,423 units in Feb’21. Despite a 25% de-growth, Baleno claimed the 4th spot in the list in Feb’21. Grand i10 from Hyundai recorded a strong growth of 969% as its export numbers went up from 181 units to 1,936 units.

Seltos from Kia recorded a 46% decline and its export figures decreased by 1,670 units. However, Kia registered overall growth in exports, thanks to the additional exports of 1,766 units of Sonet.

S-Presso from Maruti had an almost flat Feb’21 in terms of exports and it claimed the 8th spot in the list. Swift and Dzire, both recorded almost 55% growths over their Feb’20 export numbers and the twins claimed the 9th and 10th spots, respectively.

No Car Exports Feb-21 Feb-20 % 1 Sunny 4,532 6,371 -28.87 2 Creta 3,138 4,538 -30.85 3 Verna 2,504 2,510 -0.24 4 Baleno 2,423 3,256 -25.58 5 Grand i10 1,936 181 969.61 6 Seltos 1,899 3,569 -46.79 7 Sonet 1,766 0 – 8 Spresso 1,758 1,659 5.97 9 Swift 1,738 1,121 55.04 10 DZIRE 1,525 989 54.20 11 Vento 1,071 5,818 -81.59 12 Brezza 961 24 3904.17 13 Aura 930 0 – 14 Jimny 838 0 – 15 City 780 0 – 16 Santro 766 296 158.78 17 Kwid 755 1,254 -39.79 18 Alto 733 798 -8.15 19 Venue 644 1,072 -39.93 20 KUV100 570 322 77.02 21 Triber 553 150 268.67 22 EcoSport 550 8,472 -93.51 23 IGNIS 520 836 -37.80 24 Magnite 401 0 – 25 Celerio 334 458 -27.07 26 CIAZ 169 275 -38.55 27 Elite i20 162 33 390.91 28 Ertiga 157 479 -67.22 29 Go 156 0 – 30 Eeco 125 199 -37.19 31 Xcent 120 270 -55.56 32 WR-V 117 0 – 33 Aspire 114 1,246 -90.85 34 Maxximo 99 59 67.80 35 Amaze 90 0 – 36 Polo 81 1,127 -92.81 37 Scorpio 74 117 -36.75 38 S-Cross 68 8 750.00 39 KICKS 42 60 -30.00 40 Bolero 33 27 22.22 41 XUV300 32 43 -25.58 42 Redi-Go 26 0 – 43 GO + 25 0 – 44 XL6 8 11 -27.27 45 WagonR 7 72 -90.28 46 Xuv500 6 68 -91.18 47 Compass 6 746 -99.20 48 Fortuner 3 0 – 49 Liva 0 617 -100.00 50 Micra 0 402 -100.00 51 Etios 0 387 -100.00 52 Figo 0 189 -100.00 53 BR-V 0 60 -100.00 54 V-CROSS 0 20 -100.00 55 Thar 0 17 -100.00 56 E2O 0 8 -100.00 – Total 35,345 50,234 -29.64

Culprits for Slowdown

Two vehicles which recorded massive decline in export numbers were Vento (81% degrowth) and EcoSport (93% degrowth). The decline in export for these two models alone contributed to almost 85% decline in export numbers for the segment.

The Export list had some new entrants (vs Feb’20) like the Sonet, Aura, Jimny, City and Magnite. Jimny’s export of 838 units raises the possibility of Maruti bringing in a India-spec Jimny sooner. Models like Liva, Micra, Etios, Figo, BR-V, V-Cross, Thar and E2O exited the export list and contributed to the overall decline in export numbers.