Top 50 Two Wheelers Nov 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Bullet, Activa, iQube

Two Wheeler sales increased by 19.75 percent YoY with Hero Splendor continuing to lead the Indian two-wheeler sales charts

Two wheeler sales in November 2022 increased by 19.75 percent on a YoY basis. Total sales stood at 11,83,904 units in the past month, up 1,95,270 units as compared to 9,88,634 units sold in Nov 2021. As has been seen over the past few months, Hero Splendor was once again the highest sold model on the list. Commanding a 21.36 percent share, Splendor sales stood at 2,52,875 units in Nov 2022, up 40.34 percent from 1,80,191 units sold in Nov 2021.

At No. 2 on the top 50 two wheeler list in Nov 2022 was Honda Activa with a 41.10 percent YoY growth to 1,75,084 units in Nov 2022, up from 1,24,082 units sold in Nov 2021. This related to a 51,002 unit volume growth while the Activa commanded a 14.79 percent share on this list. Honda Activa was also the best-selling scooter in Nov 2022 with a 47.38 percent market share among the top 10 scooters.

Top 50 Two Wheeler Sales Nov 2022

YoY sales growth of 37.48 percent was seen in the case of Honda CB Shine. Sales increased from 83,622 units in Nov 2021 to 1,14,965 units in Nov 2022 relating to a 31,343 unit volume growth. At No. 4 was HF Deluxe with sales de-growth of 14.54 percent to 65,074 units in Nov 2022, down from 76,149 units sold in Nov 2021. Suzuki Access scooter sales increased 13.26 percent to 48,113 units in the past month from 42,481 units sold in Nov 2021 while TVS Jupiter saw a 7.44 percent YoY growth to 47,422 units.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 sales also increased by 6.76 percent to 45,173 units from 42,311 units sold in Nov 2021 while Platina 100 sales dipped 44.43 percent to 33,702 from 60,646 units sold in Nov 2021. The new Platina 110 ABS enters the segment. It is priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom) and is the first model in its segment to feature Anti-lock brakes. The list also included Honda CB Unicorn 150 with an 84.69 percent YoY growth to 28,729 units in Nov 2022 while there was the TVS Apache with a YoY de-growth of 5.19 percent to 27,122 units in Nov 2022, from 28,608 units sold in Nov 2022.

Sales growth was seen in the case of TVS Raider (26,997 units), RE Classic 350 (26,702 units) and Hero Pleasure (19,739 units) while sales of Ntorq dipped 11.24 percent to 17,003 units in the past month from 19,157 units sold in Nov 2021. There was outstanding sales growth seen in the case of the Honda Dio scooter by 88.95 percent YoY to 16,102 units, whereas the company had sold only 7,580 units in the same month last year.

Hunter sales were at 15,588 units last month. This relatively newcomer to the list, comes in at a price tag ranging between Rs.1.50 to Rs. 1.72 lakh, while it competes with the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, Jawa Forty Two, etc. Destini (15,411 units), Pulsar 150 (13,557 units), Pulsar 160-200 (13,535 units) and Super Splendor (12,713 unit) each posted YoY growth while RayZR sales dipped 12.55 percent YoY to 10,795 units.

Electric Scooter Sales Nov 2022

TVS iQube electric scooter sales zoomed 1338.63 percent YoY to 10,056 units, up from just 699 units sold in Nov 2021. Rival Ather 450x and Bajaj Chetak were lower down the order with 8,036 and 3,346 units sold respectively. Okinawa Praise Pro featured too, with 2,549 units sold. Ola electric scooter wholesales are not available, but as per retail sales data from VAHAN, they registered sales of 16,306 units in Nov 2022.

The list also included the Fascino (9,801 units), Burgman (8,803 units), Radeon (8,452 units), Bullet 350 (8,211 units) along with the FZ (7,988 units), Meteor (7,694 units) and R15 (7,427 units). Lower down the order were Glamour (7,402 units), MT15 (6,335 units), Livo (6,089 units), Avenis (5,231 units) and Dream (4,613 units). Lower down the order, sales de-growth was seen in the case of Bullet Electra (4,170 units) -2.04 percent from 4,257 units sold in Nov 2021 while sales of the CT110 dipped 73.41 percent to 3,509 units. Sales also fell YoY for the Zest, Passion, Pep+, Star City, Grazia and Praise Pro along with the Vespa 125, Himalayan and H’ness CB350.